AT&T getting LG Optimus G Nov. 2, priced at $200

Though we already knew AT&T would get the LG Optimus G smartphone this year, and that the G would get Android 4.1: Jelly Bean this December, the phone still had no firm arrival date or price.

That all changed Monday as AT&T announced U.S. customers can get the Optimus G starting Nov. 2.

Pre-orders for the phone, which will retail for $199.99 with contract, will open on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The LG Optimus G will be AT&T's first quad-core LTE smartphone, which is only one of the features that should help it stand out against competitors like the iPhone 5, Galaxy S3 and HTC One X+.

Crowded market

With the addition of the Optimus G, the smartphone market is about to get that much more clustered during the crucial holiday shopping season.

In addition to the aforementioned devices, a host of new Windows Phone 8 handsets are also set to arrive later this month.

LG is obviously hoping the Optimus G's 1.5 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB of RAM and 8MP camera will help it find a devoted user base.

AT&T is rumored to start taking pre-orders Oct. 21 for phones such as the Nokia Lumia 920 and the HTC 8X, both of which will vie for shelf space with the Optimus G.

There's currently still no word on when Sprint will get its version of the LG Optimus G.

Via AT&T