Rumor: US pre-orders for Windows Phone 8 handsets to commence Oct. 21

A new rumor surfaced Tuesday claiming that Windows Phone 8 devices will become available for pre-order from AT&T on Oct. 21.

Microsoft and AT&T haven't officially revealed their plans for the new Windows Phone OS, but unnamed sources have reportedly told The Verge that pre-orders will commence before the end of October.

Further, Windows Phone 8 devices from HTC and Nokia will become available in early November, according to these sources.

Microsoft reportedly declined to comment, but mentioned "Windows Phone 8 phones will be available to customers later this year."

TechRadar requested additional information from AT&T, but the carrier replied that there's nothing more to share at this time.

Windows Phone 8 devices

The HTC 8X will lead the Windows Phone 8 charge as the flagship device for Microsoft's new OS, with Nokia's Lumia 920 (and to a lesser extent, the mid-range Lumia 820) also coming in strong.

Windows Phone 8 isn't exclusive to AT&T - for example, the Nokia Lumia 820 appeared to pop up on Verizon as the "Atlas" on Tuesday - but the Oct. 21 pre-order date only applies to AT&T so far.

According to those sources, Oct. 21 is also the day that Windows 8 devices being sold through AT&T, including Samsung's Ativ Smart PC and the Asus Vivo Tab RT, will become available for pre-order.

The news that the Ativ Smart PC and Vivo Tab RT will launch on AT&T only broke last Thursday, with the Windows 8 launch expected on Oct. 26.

The Windows Phone 8 launch is expected three days later on Oct. 29.

Via The Verge