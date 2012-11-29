Apple now selling unlocked iPhone 5s through US online store

Updated: Unlocked iPhone 5s are now available online through the Apple Store, selling for between $649-$849.

Hoped to get an iPhone 5 but were turned off by the idea of having to sign over your soul to a carrier for two years?

You might be able to get a contract-free phone and talk on it too if a report coming from 9to5Mac is accurate.

According to retails sources speaking with the site, Apple will start selling unlocked versions of the iPhone 5 through its online store. This could happen as soon as 9 p.m. PST today.

Prices for unlocked phone flavors of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB run $649, $749 and $849.

Outside Apple

The site is also reporting that brick-and-mortar Apple stores will also start selling unlocked 5s soon, though there's no time frame for that yet.

Those phones, however, are being delivered to the stores, so sales could begin before you can say, "Apple Maps."

