Apple iPhone headed to T-Mobile in 2013

Updated: T-Mobile CEO John Legere confirmed that the iPhone will be among T-Mobile's offerings - though whether other devices, like the iPad, are also part of the plan.

Legere also said the handset will be on T-Mobile in a dramatically different way then all other carriers, namely on a new Value Plan-only structure that does away with subsidies.

Original story continues below...

T-Mobile, the only major U.S. carrier left without Apple products, announced Thursday that it and Apple have entered into an agreement to carry idevices.

The announcement was made during a Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile's parent company) analyst presentation Thursday and through a press release.

"In addition, T-Mobile USA has entered into an agreement with Apple to bring products to market together in 2013," a single line in the release read.

It's not yet clear what Apple products are headed to T-Mobile, but Telekom's Rene Obermann said that the company plans an aggressive 4G LTE roll out next year...perfect for the iPhone 5.

Playing it close

TechRadar asked T-Mobile USA what products it plans to bring and when, and were told by the company that the partnership is the only information it's sharing for now.

TechRadar will continue to monitor the developments and let you know which Apple products will hit T-Mobile and when.