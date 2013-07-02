Will HTC, Lenovo and Huawei join Samsung's mini march this year?

Minis are about to come in from all corners, a new report out this week claimed, with devices from HTC, Huawei and Lenovo set to join Samsung in the smaller phone parade.

Manufacturing sources speaking with hit-or-miss publication DigiTimes gushed that the HTC One mini, a tinier take on the

HTC One

, will arrive during the third quarter of 2013 - or soon.

These same sources also chimed in with word that the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini would launch around the same time, though astute observers will note the handset is already out in the U.K. It's not clear, but it's possible DigiTimes is referring to a wider launch in North America, Asia or elsewhere.

The timing of the HTC One mini launch does line up with previous rumors, to be sure.

Also on the docket are previously unheard-of mini editions of existing Lenovo and Huawei smartphones, supposedly set to arrive during the second half of the year, according to the report.

4 tickets to tiny town

The image above is the only alleged photograph of the HTC One mini that we've seen so far.

The photo leaked last month with a set of alleged specs including a 4.3-inch screen, Android 4.2.2 with HTC's Sense overlay and a 1.4GHz processor that may be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 400.

The Galaxy S4 Mini, on the other hand, is much more tangible; it launched already in the U.K. with a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED 960 x 540 display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage.

TechRadar asked AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile whether and when the Galaxy S4 Mini might be arriving on their networks, but all four carriers responded that they have nothing to share at this time.

As for those Huawei and Lenovo minis, the sources gave no indication or further details about what exactly they might be.

They also mentioned Apple's rumored iPhone mini, though they had nothing concrete to say about that either.