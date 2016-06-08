Google's Project Fi just got a boost from the 5th biggest carrier

Project Fi, Google's very own take on being a wireless carrier, sure is picking up steam. U.S. Cellular's blanket of coverage has now been added to the service, making it the third network to join behind T-Mobile and Sprint.

For those who aren't aware, Project Fi is a more straightforward (and sometimes more affordable) alternative to signing up with any of the major US carriers. You only pay for what you use. Nothing more, nothing less.

Read more: Google Pixel 3

Although it's only currently available for Nexus 6, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X owners, the service's stand-out feature is that it can intelligently jump between the signals of its partner carriers, which today also includes that of U.S. Cellular.

As the service continues to bag partners, the overall coverage will continue to grow and Fi will become an even more formidable disruption in the mobile carrier scene. Who knows, maybe Google's next partnership will be one of the two remaining hold-outs: AT&T and Verizon.

That Project Fi is currently limited to Google's batch of Nexus devices is another issue entirely. Maybe, as coverage around the continent continues to expand, so too will the family of supported smartphones.