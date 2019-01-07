Panasonic GZ200 OLED TV courts photographers with new HLG photo mode

Panasonic has used CES 2019 to "bring Hollywood home" with its latest OLED TV, the Panasonic GZ2000 OLED. Michael Moskowitz, President of Panasonic Canada, called it the company's best screen yet – and it's looking particularly enticing for photographers.

The most advanced OLED screen that Panasonic has ever built, it's taking advantage of new photography advancements found in the company's Lumix camera line.

Developed alongside Hollywood's top creatives, Panasonic put" the TVs to the test with the harshest critics," to make sure "every scene comes to life."

High dynamic range still modes, or HLG photography, which can be found in new Lumix camera's, will be supported exclusively through Panasonic's new OLED TV, giving professional photographers the perfect set for viewing their high-quality images at home.

This is a breaking news story – keep checking back for more details on the Panasonic GZ2000 OLED.