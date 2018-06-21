Oculus Summer Sale 2018: the best time to stock up on VR games is right now

Your wallet might already be hurting from the 2018 Steam Summer Sale going on today, but remember, sales on regular PC games are a dime a dozen. That said, finding sales on VR games can be more of a challenge.

Thankfully, Oculus is also taking mercy on our wallets this week with its own 2018 Summer Sale . Owners of Gear VR , Oculus Rift or Oculus Go can find over 250 games and experiences on sale on the Oculus Store right now.

Some of our favorite Oculus experiences have some decent individual discounts this week, including these VR gems:

I Expect You to Die ( $25 $15)

$15) Sairento VR ( $30 $23)

$23) Space Pirate Trainer ( $15 $8)

$8) Arizona Sunshine ( $40 $25)

$25) End Space ( $20 $10)

$10) Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes ( $15 $6)

$6) Eve: Valkyrie ( $25 $15)

$15) Surgeon Simulator ( $20 $8)

$8) Batman: Arkham VR ( $20 $10)

Oculus is also selling four summer-themed game packs, each with five games for $75 apiece - or just $15 per title. The bundles come with VR fan favorites like Star Trek: Bridge Crew, The Climb, Lone Echo, Beat Saber, Sprint Vector, Superhot VR, and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.

So how long do you have? These deals will extend until July 1st at 11:59 p.m., so you have a week to figure out which titles to pick. Oculus will release new daily deals every day, so if a title you want isn’t available yet, keep checking.

After the 1st, Oculus likely won’t have another major sale until Winter Sale 2018 in December, so now’s the time to throw down on the games you want to beat the heat and stay indoors all summer long.