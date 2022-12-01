Nvidia RTX 6000 GPU price leak confirms your worst fears

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s RTX 6000 is set for release very shortly - but a leak suggests the graphics card could top $8,000.

According to VideoCardz (opens in new tab), the GPU has already been spotted on several US retailers, with prices ranging from $7,378 to $8,210. And even for a professional graphics card, that’s pretty pricey.

To put that cost into perspective, Nvidia’s latest consumer GPU, the GeForce RTX 4080 , retails for a little over $1,000, while close competitor AMD Radeon W6800 is selling at around the $4,000 mark.

Is it worth it?

The much-anticipated GPU is no doubt a design visualization workhorse, destined to earn its place in the computers of engineers, artists, and those running high-end architecture software and rendering software .

Built on the company’s Ada Lovelace Architecture, Nvidia’s own specs (opens in new tab) confirms the GPU memory runs 48GB GDDR6 ECC RAM on a 384-bit bus, and boasts fourth-generation Tensor Cores that, says Nvidia, “provide faster AI compute performance, delivering more than 2X the performance of the previous generation.” Max power consumption hits a power-hungry 300W.. And, yes, it’s VR-ready.

Those aren’t the only specs revealed, with graphics card manufacturer Leadtek (opens in new tab) dropping further details on what to expect from Nvidia’s latest offering. This includes single precision performance at 91.1 TFLOPS.

So, overall, engineers, artists, architects, and the like can look forward to vastly improved workflows. But if VideoCardz’ spot is correct, they may have to dig deep to afford it - although the website admits users “can actually find lower prices still, however, those are early listings from relatively unpopular shops.”

Hopefully, skirting that price point, it’ll be easier to find than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, which suffered so many stock shortages, we ran a live blog detailing where to buy the graphic card .