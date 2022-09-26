These new AMD 7000 Series processors are a content creator’s best friend

By Steve Clark
published

Photo editors and video editors can expect big performance gains

The recently revealed AMD 7000 Series have been designed to power top-end workstations, promising serious performance boosts over its predecessor, the company has said.

During last month’s ‘live reveal’, AMD President Dr. Lisa Su explained, “Ryzen 7000 single-threaded performance is up to 29% higher compared to Ryzen 5000. These are just huge performance increases."

And that much-vaunted increase in CPU performance is proving a major boon for content creators and the creative workflow, according to newly-released key benchmark tests.  

Content creation with AMD 7000 Series

In a series of trials conducted by Puget Systems, the custom PC builder revealed that Adobe users can expect up to 30% performance gains in Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and After Effects

But, while the photo editors and VFX software performed well against previous AMD incarnations, it’s bad news for professional video editors. Adobe’s industry-grade video editor  proved less adept on the 7000 Series. 

When running Premiere Pro, AMD’s latest processors struggled against Intel’s 12th generation CPUs

However, the team behind the tests noted that “if you work with intraframe codecs like ProRes, the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series is about on par with the Intel Core 12th Gen processors, while RAW footage like RED can be as much as 42% faster with Ryzen.” 

For content creators in the video field, then, it means assessing the new CPUs strengths and weaknesses against their own specific use-cases. 

Outside the ubiquitous Adobe ecosphere, DaVinci Resolve - our favorite free video editing software - was put through its paces. The Adobe Premiere Pro alternative showed a consistent 10-15% performance boost versus older hardware. 

CineBench, V-Ray, Unreal Engine, and 3D modeling software Blender were also tested, and each time, the AMD 7000 Series triumphed over its Intel counterparts. 

The AMD 7000 Series, which features Zen 4 architecture plus DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support, launches with the Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X. Released on 27 September, prices start at $299 / £259, up to $699 / £599. 

While that’s more affordable than the previous generation, in our Ryzen 9 7950X review, we noted that while it’s “unquestionably the best processor on the market,” the lower costs are off-set by the need to invest in a new video editing computer

