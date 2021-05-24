New iPad Pro 2021 deals already on sale at Amazon - just a few days after release

The new Apple iPad Pro 2021 has literally just been officially released this past week but we're already seeing a small but welcome $50 price cut on the 11-inch model over at Amazon.

Currently retailing for $749 (was $799), this is a great opportunity to snag yourself what's probably the most powerful tablet ever released with a nice little price cut - especially if you missed the first round of pre-orders earlier this month.

As you probably already know, the new Apple iPad Pro 2021 features the companies much-lauded M1 chip. It's a processor that's impressive enough inside a MacBook, but inside an iPad, it's just ridiculous. For design work and gaming there's probably no better tablet out there right now, and everything of course looks fantastic on the Liquid Retina display.

Note - the eagle-eyed of you will have noticed that this particular iPad Pro 2021 deal is now in stock for a June 5th date. This date will be pushed back further depending on demand, so we recommend jumping on this one quickly if you're interested and don't want to miss out. It's also likely this will be the biggest price cut this side of the upcoming Memorial Day sales and Prime Day 2021 events, so it's a pretty fine iPad deal in our eyes.

Outside the US? See the best Apple iPad deals in your region just below.

Apple iPad Pro 2021 deals at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021): $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - You'll have to hurry to snag the first-ever discount we've seen on the new iPad Pro 11 2021 - the delivery date has already been pushed back to June 7 at the earliest. With an incredible amount of power thanks to the new M1 chip, a gorgeous display, and fantastic battery life you definitely won't regret picking one of these up if you're looking for a premium tablet. Note - this sale price is currently for the Space Grey color only.View Deal

