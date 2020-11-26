New iPad 10.2 is its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal

The new iPad 10.2 may only be a couple of months old, but we've already seen a great Black Friday deal that discounts the latest tablet from the company and brings it down to just $279.99. Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom for today's best prices in your region.

Best Buy has the 4.5 star tablet - that is TechRadar's official star rating - on sale right now with a discount of $50 on the 32GB version. There's also a further $70 off the 128GB version bringing the price down to its lowest ever at $359.99.

This is the best price we've seen yet for the standard iPad, and we'll be very surprised if we see any further discounts on the iPad 10.2-inch before the end of the weekend.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This is the best price we've ever seen on this year's standard iPad, and with a $50 discount this is likely to be the lowest you'll see it this Black Friday. Grab this while you can if you're after a standard iPad that can do almost everything.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 128GB: $429 $359.99 at Best Buy

Need more storage from your iPad? You can get $70 off the top storage 128GB iPad 10.2-inch right now from Best Buy. This is a significant discount, and it's the best price we've seen so far for a fantastic iPad.

Is the iPad 10.2 made for you? If you're after a versatile tablet that doesn't cost as much as a top-end smartphone, then the answer is likely yes.

In our official review, we praised the iPad 10.2 for its strong performance, excellent value for money and improved fast-charging. It doesn't differ much from the iPad 10.2-inch 2019, but if you are getting your first tablet or you're upgrading an older model you're likely to be happy with what you get here.

Expect a whole host of further Black Friday iPad deals as the weekend continues. We'd be impressed if the price of this slate went any lower over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but it's certainly possible and we're expecting to see many more deals on Apple tablets too.