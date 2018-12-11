New Amazon deals slash prices on Echo speakers and Fire tablets – again

Just in time for your totally responsibly-early holiday shopping, Amazon has discounted several of its Echo speakers along with a few of its other devices. If you were waiting for a good deal to pick one up, now is a good time.

First up is the latest (3rd generation) Echo Dot for $29 (down from $49). This model has improved speakers over its predecessor, and a pleasant wrap-around fabric to look more like other smart speakers.

But, if you’re fine with an older model, the 2nd generation Echo Dot is selling for $19 (down from $39). For those keeping score, this is actually half off list price.

Amazon Echo Dot 2nd generation: $39 $19 on Amazon

Get the older (but still good) Echo Dot a bit cheaper than its newer version. This is the cheapest smart speaker we've seen for sale so far – period – even if it's a little old.View Deal

If you want a screen to add a visual component to your assistant, you can pick up the cute and compact Echo Spot for $99 (down from $129). Its display isn’t nearly as big as the Google Home Hub or Lenovo Smart Display's, but the Echo Spot is perfect to place in little nooks or on small counters.

Amazon Echo Spot: $129 $99 on Amazon

If you want a little screen with your smart speaker, pick up the Echo Spot at a discount. This isn't the absolute best deal we've seen this season, but we won't scoff at $30 off list price.View Deal

Last on our short list is Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet, which is discounted to $99 (down from $149) for the 32GB model or $139 (down from $189) for the 64GB model. It’s a solid tablet with an HD (1,920 x 1,200) display, 2GB of RAM and a microSD slot to expand the storage up to 256GB, which are nice specs for a low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB): $149 $99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a solid tablet at a great price, pick up the Amazon Fire HD 10 for watching media and simple browsing on an HD display. Save $50 on either the 32GB or 64GB versions!View Deal