Microsoft, Boingo team to bring free wireless to NYC and SF

On Monday, Boingo Wireless announced a new partnership that would see the company teamed with Microsoft to sponsor free wireless in New York City and San Francisco through the rest of 2012.

The collaboration came about as part of a push to celebrate the launch of Windows 8, Microsoft's latest operating system due out on Oct. 26.

The free Wi-Fi is courtesy of Boingo's Cloud Nine platform, which allows any company to advertise its products when sponsoring the hot spots.

The promotion will serve to introduce the Windows Store for Windows 8 - a platform that gives consumers and developers the chance to browse apps and get personalized picks based on apps they already use.

"At Microsoft, we know that amazing apps are being built in New York and San Francisco, and we want to give talented developers the chance to launch their businesses through the Windows Store," said John Richards, senior director at Microsoft Corp.

From the B train to Fisherman's Wharf

Free wireless connection will be available immediately in six Manhattan subway stations, as well as San Francisco hot spots in Union Square, Fisherman's Wharf, UN Plaza, the Financial District, and Nob Hill.

Additionally, another 200 hotspots will be made available for free in Manhattan starting on Nov.1, which any user with any Wi-Fi enabled device will be able to utilize.

"New York is always bustling during the holidays, and Microsoft's sponsorship of Boingo Wi-Fi on the Transit Wireless subway wireless network will help straphangers stay connected," said Jerry Page, MTA director of strategic initiatives.

"We've received positive feedback from our subway riders on Boingo's sponsored Wi-Fi, and look forward to having them continue this free service through the holidays."

There's no official end date set for the promotion, but there's plenty of time between now and the end of the year to make use of this opportunity.

Via Business Wire