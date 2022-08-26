Netflix has a clear winner in Delhi Crime Season 2

Audio player loading…

When Netflix announced the sequel to the Emmy Awarding winning series Delhi Crime (2019) on the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, frankly many were sceptical. For, Delhi Crime in the first season was one of the rare series where everything clicked. From acting to the story and its treatment, all fit in like in well compiled jigsaw puzzle.

Mind you, it was based on a troubling event that had shaken the entire country. To make a series on such a happening without in anyway damaging the sensitivities around it, and also not sensationalising it or the investigation into it called for mature and mindful approach. Filmmaker Richie Mehta, who directed the first season, brought in a lot of care and caution to the series, and at the same kept it engaging for viewing on OTT.

Delhi Crime Season 2 has started streaming on Netflix from today, and it has been an engrossing watch all through. The acting is top-notch, and the screenplay is sensitive and splendid.

Shefali Shah, as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi shoulders the acting responsibility and shows the path for the others. Rajesh Tailang as Bhupender Singh, her adroit assistant in the team, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh, the quick on the uptake cop, Adil Hussain as the top cop who has to do a balancing act, are all excellent.

Can it get an Emmy?

The personal story arcs and situation of the policemen in the story are what make the entire series so watchable. The 5-spisode series never slackens nor artificially heightens the emotions.

This time the story is about a gory attacks and gruesome killings of senior citizens in Delhi. All pointers lead to the notorious Kachcha Baniyan gang who were a menace in the 90s. Are they the killers or somebody else masterminded the murders is the story.

Tanuj Chopra, the director of the season 2, keeps the police procedural real, but smartly keeps the police too real. The personal story arcs and situation of the cops in the story are what make the entire series so watchable. The 5-spisode series never slackens nor artificially heightens the emotions.

The reviews are already singing paeans for the series. The Indian Express said (opens in new tab): "The degree of authenticity, despite the compulsion of leaving us on a cliff-hanger at the end of each episode and a few contrivances, is admirable. The breakthrough comes just at the right time, and the denouement is powerful."

The Times of India said (opens in new tab): "On par with the much acclaimed previous season created by Richie Mehta, DC2 is a gritty and immersive police procedural that views crime from a wider lens. Bigotry and police brutality in the form of caste and class discrimination are openly condemned. The show doesn’t solely address the sensational crimes inspired by true events but also studies the intricacies of human behaviour. Domestic battles aren’t swept under the carpet."

Netflix needed a series like this as some of the recent ones were not all that great. Now, the question is: Can another Emmy award come, courtesy another Delhi Crime series?