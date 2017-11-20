Moto G5 Plus is $130 off for Black Friday and cheaper than Amazon

Some of the very best smartphones of the year also happen to be the best cheap phones, too. Case in point: the Moto G5 Plus masterfully strides the line between budget and premium in both its overall design and performance.

The Moto G5 Plus is $169 on Newegg, it's cheapest price ever just ahead of Black Friday. And it includes a set of free Motorola Bluetooth headphones, all of which is well below its regular asking price of $299.

This model, which features 32GB of onboard storage (and can be expanded with its microSD slot), 2GB of RAM and incoming Android Oreo support is a worthy fit for casual phone users as well as those who put their tech to task.

$130 off the Moto G5 Plus through Newegg

The best cheap smartphone, according to our in-depth testing, is the Moto G5 Plus, and it's almost half of what you'd pay for it at launch, all thanks to Black Friday 2017 deals.View Deal

Cheaper than Moto G5 Plus on Amazon

Amazon sells a discounted version of the G5 Plus that features lockscreen ads and offers, but that’s even $70 more expensive than Newegg’s amazing deal. So this may be the best deal we see even through Cyber Monday 2017.

Before you buy, it’s always good to know if a phone will work on your network, and good news, the G5 Plus works with GSM and CDMA carriers alike, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon.