Mother's Day 2020 gift ideas: 15 gadgets and gizmos for tech-savvy moms

Mother's Day 2020 is less than a week away (this Sunday to be exact), and if you can't spend time with mom this year, then ordering an online gift is a fantastic option.

To help you find the perfect gadget, our team has rounded up 15 fantastic tech gift ideas for mom that you can conveniently buy online. Whether she's a whiz in the kitchen, loves to cozy up with a book or entertain at home, we've got a device or gizmo that's sure to make her smile from ear to ear. We've also listed the top retailers that are currently offering Mother's Day promotions, so you can not only score a gift for mom but also save money (something we know mom would approve).

Most of our gifts will ship in time for Mother's Day, but because of the high demand, you should place your order as soon as possible to avoid any delays.

Where to buy last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Top 10 Mother's Day 2020 gift ideas at a glance

Apple Watch 5 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Tile Mate Google Nest Hub Sonos Move Dyson Supersonic Nespresso Vertuo Plus Fitbit Versa 2 Foreo UFO Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Apple Watch 5

The best-selling Apple Watch 5 is the perfect gift for mom that's always on the go and needs to stay connected. The feature-packed smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows mom to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that will allow her to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



Read our Apple Watch 5 review

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If you’ve got a mom who’s an avid reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is a gift she’s sure to enjoy. Even on the base 8GB version, this e-reader can store thousands of books that she can read on a wonderful 6-inch E Ink display that imitates the look of real paper. It’s waterproof, so mom can relax in the bath or by the pool with her favorite stories, while the built-in light will minimize screen glare when she’s reading in bright sunlight. Font sizes are easily adjusted too, and with a battery life that lasts weeks, she’ll be able to read comfortably for long periods of time.

Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

(Image credit: Tile)

3. Tile Mate

Does your mom often find herself searching for her keys before heading out the door? Then you might want to get her a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. It’s designed like a keychain and can be attached to a variety of items: her keys, handbag or even the family pet (if it has a habit of hiding away). Clip it to her frequently misplaced items, so next time your mom says “have you seen my…” she can use the companion app to help find it. It has a 200m range and the Tile Mate will ring out when she’s near the lost item.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Google Nest Hub

Smart displays are truly useful and they don’t even need to be connected to other smart devices to make best use of them – and the Google Nest Hub is one of the best you can get your mom. It makes for a great digital photo frame with family memories automatically cycling through chosen albums, or your mom can ask for any specific photo simply by saying “Hey Google, show my pictures from Christmas” and they’ll appear. But it’s not just there to sit and look pretty – this nifty device puts Google Assistant at her fingertips, so she can get hands-free help around the house, including following step-by-step recipes if she loves to cook or make video calls via Google Duo.

Read our Google Nest Hub (formally Google Home Hub) review

(Image credit: Sonos)

5. Sonos Move

Doesn’t the best mom in the world deserve the best Bluetooth speaker money can buy? If that’s what you’re after, the Sonos Move stands head and shoulders above the rest. It sounds incredible, serving up living room-worthy sound from a portable device that can be used both indoors and out. That means it’s the perfect speaker if your mum loves to entertain, or if she just appreciates high-fidelity sound. She won’t have to worry about it getting knocked about at a party either – it’s durable with an IP56 rating and can withstand more than a few spills.

Read our Sonos Move review

(Image credit: Future)

6. Dyson Supersonic

Our moms are beautiful women who deserve to look their best, and this premium tool will give her that fresh-from-the-salon feeling at home. The Dyson Supersonic dries hair without using extreme heat and has intelligent heat control that works to protect hair from heat damage, helping preserve that natural shine. It comes with a number of attachments to suit various hair types, so whether your mom has thick, curly tresses or super-fine, straight hair, there’s an attachment to help her style it. Time to tame the frizz and flyaways.

Read our Dyson Supersonic review

(Image credit: Nespresso)

7. Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Spoil mom with her very own coffee machine at home. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a pod machine that’s convenient, easy to use, and serves up delicious coffee in a variety of fancy flavors. She won’t be grinding coffee beans with this sleek system, just simply pop the pod into place and the machine gets to work with the press of a button, reading the pod’s built-in barcode automatically to tailor its blending technique to fill the order. Its compact size will save mum from taking up valuable countertop space too. It’s our favorite coffee machine here at TechRadar, and we wouldn’t hesitate to get one for our coffee-loving moms.

Read our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review

(Image credit: Future)

8. Fitbit Versa 2

Would your mother love the benefits of health and activity tracking without feeling inundated by unnecessary stats? Then the Fitbit Versa 2 is a near-perfect fitness wearable with added smartwatch perks. It’s got the essentials covered such as heart rate, steps, and sleep, and if she likes to go for a swim, she can even take this waterproof device for a dip. With Amazon Alexa built-in, it offers mom a little more than the rest of Fitbit’s range, so she can check in with the weather or start a guided exercise right from her wrist. Moreover, the ‘squircle’ design Fitbit has adopted for the Versa range looks pretty darn good on any wrist, with plenty of bands available to mix and match.

Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review

(Image credit: Foreo)

9. Foreo UFO

Beauty salons may be closed, but shouldn't stop you from pampering your favourite woman with a spa-worthy treatment this Mother’s Day. The Foreo UFO is a smart mask treatment that will give your mum the benefits of LED light therapy, while the pulsations give the feeling of a relaxing facial massage at home. She can download the companion app too, and get tips from beauty professionals about which masks are best for her skin type.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

10. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Some of our moms probably remember the heydays of instant cameras when Polaroid was the buzzword. And they're making a comeback, with Fujifilm leading the way with affordable, beautiful-looking, fun snappers. The latest instant camera from Fujifilm is the Instax Mini 11, and it takes what was already a great camera in the Instax Mini 9 and improves on the feature set. Unfortunately, the spread of the Covid-19 virus has stalled the supply of the latest Instax, but we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the Instax Mini 9 for mom this Mother's Day. Gift her to joy of capturing happy memories no matter where she is and watching them come to life instantly. Moreover, getting the Instax Mini film is also easy enough and it's the most affordable instant film you can buy.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

11. Jabra Elite 75t

If it’s time for your mom to cut the cord and upgrade to a stylish pair of true wireless earbuds, consider the Jabra Elite 75t. They’re a compact set of ‘buds that come in an easy-to-carry case that stores plenty of backup battery power, and they’ll comfortably get her through the day with up to seven hours of battery life already available on the buds themselves. The sound is a little bass-heavy, but if that’s not your mom’s thing, she can easily customise the sound using the equaliser on Jabra’s smartphone app.

Read our Jabra Elite 75t review

(Image credit: HP)

12. HP Sprocket Studio

The original Sprocket has long been a great gift in our eyes, but HP has an updated model available in the Sprocket Studio. This nifty device instantly prints out high-quality 4x6-inch photos from a connected smartphone, so it’s a lovely gift for moms who love photos they can stick in a frame, on a fridge or use in a DIY project. Your mum can even edit her snaps using the Sprocket Studio’s new Photo Cards feature. This will let her create customised greeting cards and thankyou notes you won’t find anywhere else – now that’s a special gift.

(Image credit: Philips)

13. Philips Hue

Make mom’s life brighter with something from the Philips Hue range of smart lights. These intelligent bulbs offer an interesting way for your mom to create the perfect ambiance in her home with lighting. The Philips Hue White Ambiance is an adjustable smart light system that can be set to light temperatures between cool and warm, or adjusted to mimic sunrise or sunset. If she wants something more fun though, the Colour Ambiance will add a pop of colour to any room in the house.

Read our Philips Hue review

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

14. Instant Pot Duo

Does your mom fancy herself as an excellent home cook? Then she could really make use of this nifty gadget in the kitchen. It’s a single piece of kit that works as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker and a rice cooker – not to mention a steamer, a sauté pan and a yoghurt maker. That’s filling the job of several different appliances, freeing up valuable space on the kitchen counter. The Instant Pot also comes with a recipe book that your mom can try out, or you can too if you’d like to pamper her with a delicious meal on Mother’s Day.

Read our Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker review

(Image credit: VegeBox)

15. VegeBox Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Our homes are getting smarter, kitchens included, so why not the garden? Your favourite lady can now set up an indoor herb garden – no green thumb required. All she needs to do is fill the water tank in this ‘smart’ indoor garden box and plant some seeds. Once her little seedlings sprout, she can turn on the LED light and watch her herb garden flourish, only needing a watering every two weeks. A perfect way to make sure there’s a supply of fresh herbs at home.

