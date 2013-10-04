Trending
Brands

Samsung planning to unleash raft of cheap octa-core tablets?

By Tablets  

Suggestions that Taiwanese chip giant will provide its wares

Samsung Mediatek story could point to low cost octa core tablets

Samsung is reportedly weighing up whether to use low-cost MediaTek chips, a move which could be a harbinger of low-cost octa-core phones and tablets.

Samsung's flagship devices have tended to use either Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm or, in some variants, its own-brand Exynos octa-core.

However, a report in the (often more miss than hit) Digitimes suggests that Samsung is now about to bring Mediatek into its chip fold and its octa-core MT6952 chip could feature in a next generation of mid- to low-range devices.

Taiwan

Taiwanese Mediatek has established its reputation as a low-cost chip manufacturer for many cheap Android tablets that have proliferated in China.

Although this chip landscape may look confusing, there is a thread of consistency in that all of the chips lean heavily on ARM architecture.

ARM's designs are a dominant factor in mobile processing, and Samsung has been, and remains, one of the most significant partners.

Related news

See more Tablets news