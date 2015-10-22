Samsung Galaxy View gets leaked and it's beyond massive

Samsung is no stranger to large devices. It pretty much invented phablets and it's given us big tablets like the Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2, but they all pale in comparison to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy View.

SamMobile has got hold of a series of leaked promotional images, revealing that the Galaxy View has a massive 18.4-inch display. That's bigger than most laptop screens, yet with a touchscreen and no keyboard this is still very much a tablet.

It's not just the oversized display that makes it stand out though, as the Galaxy View also has a dock on the back, which folds out so that you can either stand the slate upright to watch movies or have it at a shallower angle to type, web browse and play games.

It's a neat idea, though it's not clear whether the dock is removable or not. We hope it is, because if not it could add unnecessary weight and bulk when not in use.

The design of the Galaxy View differs from most Samsung slates in other ways too. For example, there's no physical home button and the ports are on the side, rather than the top or bottom, suggesting that Samsung sees this as a device that will spend a lot of time propped up in landscape orientation.

Big screen, middling specs

There's not much else to take from the images, but earlier spec rumours peg it as having a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7580 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 5,700 mAh battery, 32GB of storage and a 2MP front-facing camera. Worryingly though the display is only thought to be 1080 x 1920, so it may not be the sharpest screen around.

In fact, taken as a whole those specs point to a rather mid-range device, despite the massive display, though of course they're all just rumours for now.

We don't know when the Samsung Galaxy View will be arriving but with promotional images doing the rounds already it can't be far off.