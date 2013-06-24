Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 trio have a ticket to the US stamped for July 7

First announced only a short time ago, Samsung has now confirmed a U.S. release date for its latest Galaxy Tab 3 devices, with pre-orders kicking off this week.

Samsung today announced a formal release date for the Galaxy Tab 3 in a trio of screen sizes beginning July 7.

The Galaxy Tab 3 series will be available in White or Gold Brown and one of three form factors: A 7-inch model first announced in late April, plus the newer 8-inch and 10.1-inch models announced earlier this month.

The consumer-centric Galaxy Tab 3 lineup will be available from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg and countless others, as well as direct from Samsung's website.

Three's company

On the high end, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 is powered by a 1.6GHz dual-core processor and features a modest 1280 x 800 WXGA display priced at $399.

Sandwiched in the middle is the Galaxy Tab 3 8.0, which includes the same resolution as its bigger sibling with a higher pixel density of 189ppi for $299.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 is a minor update to Samsung's entry-level tablet with a 1024 x 600 display resolution, but priced to move at only $199.

Available in U.S. stores three days after Independence Day, all models include a $10 Google Play credit, one year of free Boingo Wi-Fi hotspot service, three months of Hulu Plus and 50GB of free Dropbox cloud storage for the first two years.

Don't forget to check out our first look at the Windows 8-powered Samsung Ativ Tab 3!

Via Engadget