Nvidia Shield Tablet now strutting with 32GB and 4G LTE

"The tablet gamers deserve" just got a little bit better for customers in the US and UK.

The well-reviewed Nvidia Shield Tablet is now up for pre-order in a new 32GB, 4G LTE configuration on Nvidia's website. While US residents ordering the tab through Nvidia, they'll be using AT&T's spectrum to suck up LTE bandwidth.

The new config means double the storage and faster speeds to play the games you love, all on a portable tablet 8-inch tablet. Oh, and let's not forget the 192-core Tegra K1 processor pumping on the inside, either.

The 32GB, 4G LTE Shield Tablet starts at $399 at AT&T, but if customers hand over a tablet they already own to the network they'll receive a $100 bill credit. The tablet can also join an existing AT&T Mobile Share Plan for $10/month. A 16GB, Wi-Fi-only model has a starting price of $299.

In the UK, the same Wi-Fi-only model costs £239.99 while the new 32GB version is slightly more at £299.99.

Expect the new 32GB, 4G LTE Shield Tablet to arrive by September 30 in both the US and UK.