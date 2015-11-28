The best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2015

Apple's iPad deals for Black Friday in the US aren't happening in the official store, but at American retail chains offering discounts on the iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 and all-new iPad Pro.

Of course, all these iPad discounts are sending Android and Windows tablet makers into a competitive frenzy for your dollar, too. That said, expect major price drops on non-Apple tablets like the Microsoft Surface Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD.

You'll find fantastic bargains for iPad and other tablets at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target, the latter of which had the best deals coupled with gift cards last year. It's at it again.

This year's Black Friday deals aren't very different from past years - if it ain't broke don't fix it - but that's good news if you're looking for the best tablet for as little of a price as possible. Here's what we found.

iPad deals for Black Friday

iPad Air 2 is on sale for Black Friday with a $100 discount on the 16GB model, now just $399 at Best Buy. However, it's currently out of stock, so keep checking.

iPad Air 2 with the bigger 64GB of storage also saves you $100 this holiday season came and went for just $499 at Best Buy. Keep your eyes out for this one to return.

But these iPad Air 2 deals aren't as exciting compared to the ones that come with a $150 gift card to Target.

iPad mini 4 with 64GB of storage is the same price as the iPad mini 4 16GB model if you check the awesome price of $399 at Best Buy. It's currently sold out online (story of the day), but should be available in stores should you live close to a Best Buy.

The iPad mini 4 is smaller, but its Black Friday deal comes with a big gift card worth $100 at Target.

iPad mini 2 is older, but still a compact tablet and is bundled with an $80 gift card from Target.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8-inch is our favorite new Android tablet and it's $50 off, now just $349 at Staples.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch is an Android tablet and it's Black Friday deal is even better since it's $100 off at just $399 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface 3 serves up a killer deal now that it is being featured with a $100 discount, bringing the price to $399 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 3 is way more powerful, but comes in under the thousand dollar mark during Black Friday for $999 at Best Buy. It comes with 256GB of storage space on a 12-inch display.

7-inch Amazon Kindle Fire tablet is a red hot deals, and selling out fast. That's because it starts at just $34.99 through Amazon

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 6 tablet increases the resolution to high definition and costs 30% less than normal at $69.99 via Amazon

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet is new and it adds two inches to the HD display in a durable frame for just $149 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 10 is the biggest Kindle tablet at, you guessed it, 10 inches. Today, it costs $229 at Amazon