Toshiba launch Kira ultrabook with Retina-like display

Toshiba is claiming a first in the Ultrabook PC race, launching a new line of machines with Super HD resolution screens.

The new range will go by the name Kira and features 13.3-inch displays with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution LCD panels. This gives Toshiba a pole position in screen spec among its PC-making competitors, though it falls a fraction short of matching the pixel count of a MacBook Pro with Retina display.

Toshiba will release the Kira in four SKUs, three of which come with touchscreens. There are options for both Core i5 and i7 processors, with all units shipping with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Beauty as well as brawn

Tech specs aside, the Kira story is one of style, according to Toshiba's Mark Whittard.

"We've taken all of the best technology elements and packaged it into a stylish platform," said Whittard. "I challenge any one in the market to tell me it's not stylish and doesn't have innovative design."

With a brushed metal finished, the Kira does look the part of a premium computer product. At 1.21kg, it is also one of the lighter Ultrabooks available today.

This all comes at a price, though. Toshiba's Kira will open at AU$1,799 the lowest spec, non-touchscreen model, and increase in tiers up to AU$2,199 for the top-line variant. This prices the Kira at parity, or more than Apple's popular MacBook Air ultraportable laptop with similar specifications.