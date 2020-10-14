Missed out on the Apple AirPods Prime Day deals? Check out these brilliant alternatives

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has seen in some fantastic Apple AirPods deals, with the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro – but as the sales event draws to a close, many of those discounts have sold out.

There's no need to despair, though – there are plenty of brilliant AirPods-alternatives out there, many of which offer better sound quality, cooler designs, and superior connectivity to Apple's earbuds.

That's why we've rounded up the best true wireless earbuds deals we've found over Prime Day in the US, giving you another chance to get your hands on a real bargain (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

If any of these wireless earbuds deals take your fancy, you'll have to act fast – models like the Sony WF-1000XM3 are likely to sell out quickly, and many of these deals will disappear when Prime Day comes to an end at midnight.

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $60 on these true wireless earbuds from JBL. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Amazon

Save $50 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. Subsequently, they're a great buy but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest price.

Sony WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds: $199.99 $148 at Amazon

The Sony WF-SP800N are a sweat-resistant pair of true wireless earbuds that have both active noise cancellation and support for Sony's spatial audio format, 360 Reality Audio – and right now, they're $50 cheaper. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

With $40 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. You can also get your hands on this deal at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149 $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $30 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for Prime Day, and while it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's still a good deal. These earbuds come with a dual-driver design, and 11-hour built-in battery life, and are compatible with iOS as well as Android.View Deal

The deal we're most excited about here has to be the Sony WF-1000XM3 – not only are they the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, but this Prime Day deal sees them hit their lowest-ever price.

Combining best-in-class noise cancellation with fist-pumping musicality, the XM3s are easily the best-sounding earbuds you can buy right now – and in our opinion, they sound far better than the AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

They come with 24 hours of battery life (that's including the charging case), while support for Alexa means you can summon your device's voice assistant with a single touch.

The best AirPods deal you missed

This brilliant deal on the AirPods Pro may have sold out for now, but fear not – Black Friday is just around the corner, and we daresay that we'll see similar price cuts in November.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal will go fast! Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

