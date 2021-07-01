Mint Mobile launches one-day only 25-year phone plan deal for 'Bobby Bonilla' day

Mint Mobile is no stranger to high-profile ad campaigns, but its latest one might just be the strangest one yet. To celebrate 'Bobby Bonilla Day' Mint Mobile has decided to offer its own 25-year prepaid plan for $100 a year.

Yes, that's $2,500 upfront for a 25-year 4GB plan, which averages out to $8.33 a month. For comparison's sake, a usual Mint Mobile plan would set you back $180 upfront for the yearly $15 a month plan, which means you're technically saving money if you're in it for the long run.

In case you didn't get it, this plan is a reference to The Mets baseball pro's own infamous buy-out contract where he negotiated a yearly payout over 25-years. While we're sure that was a good deal for him, we're not too sure this particular cell phone plan might be a good deal for you. Well, unless you want to pay for your plan and forgot about it for a very long time indeed that is.

Either way, Mint Mobile is one of the best prepaid phone plans on the market right now, so we definitely recommend checking it out - even if you don't sign up for 25 years. We've got a full run-down of its usual monthly prices just down below.

The Mint Mobile 'Bobby Bonilla' phone plan...