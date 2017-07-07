Head back to school with $150 off the Microsoft Surface Book

Microsoft has made some major strides in education between Windows 10 S and its latest Surface Laptop, and now the company is kicking off its back to school sale.

A few notable items include a specially priced $899 Surface Pro 4 with a black type cover – one of the very few ways of getting Microsoft’s flagship tablet bundled with its essential keyboard. And in case you’re not a student, you can get the same package for $999.

Alternatively, the Surface Book sees an $150 discount that drops the price of the base model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD to $1,349.

Sadly, the latest Surface Pro or Surface Laptop isn’t included in this back to school sale, but the latter can be picked up with an $100 discount if you’re a student. Purchasing any Surface device during this sale comes with a free three-month trial of Groove’s streaming music service.

Users can pick up Intel’s $429 Software Starter Pack, which includes seven creativity-center programs, when purchasing an Dell XPS 15 , Dell XPS 13 , HP Spectre x360 , and Lenovo Yoga 910 . Although, there isn’t a free Xbox One like last year, Microsoft is selling Xbox One S bundles with a $20 discount.