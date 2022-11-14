Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 deals for Black Friday are the best we’ve ever seen

Audio player loading…

If you missed your chance to buy an Oculus Quest 2 before its price hike back in August then you’re in luck: Meta has some Black Friday deals for the VR headset that are better than anything we’ve seen before.

On November 18 for a limited time (likely until midnight November 25 which is Black Friday itself), Meta will be selling the Oculus Quest 2 for $349.99 and $429.99 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively – we’re waiting on details from Meta about pricing in the UK and Australia. $50 and $70 off the respective prices isn’t half bad for the Quest 2 – the best deal we’ve seen previously got you a similar discount for a refurbished model – but it gets better.

Not only does this price include the VR headset, but you’ll also get two free games: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR. Beat Saber is the Guitar Hero and Star Wars crossover you didn’t know you needed – you use lightsaber-like weapons to slice through moving targets in time to the music. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 4 is probably the best VR game on the Quest 2: this action-packed remake of the classic horror-filled adventure offers immersive gameplay and a suspenseful story that very few other titles can rival.

Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 usually cost $30 / £23 / AU$47 and $40 / £30 / AU$50 respectively, so with these Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals you’re saving $120 on the 128GB model bundle and $140 if you get the 256GB one. If you were planning to pick up these games anyway – and considering how great they are they should have been at the top of your wishlist – then Meta’s Black Friday offers aren’t ones you’ll want to miss out on.

A Meta Quest blog post (opens in new tab) has revealed that these deals will be available on November 18 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Meta.com, and participating retailers in the UK. As mentioned above we’ve reached out to Meta for more details on the deals in the UK and Australia (such as price and availability) and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Analysis: Which Oculus Quest 2 model is right for you?

If you’re sold on the Quest 2 and planning to pick up one of these Black Friday discounts you’re likely now trying to decide which model to get: the 128GB one or the 256GB one.

Apart from storage space and price, both devices are identical and from my experience you’d be best off getting the cheaper 128GB version and saving the remainder (or spending it on VR games),

VR game files are generally pretty small so you’d have to download everything on our best Oculus Quest 2 games list and then some before you’d get close to filling up 128GB. Plus, even if you do fill up your storage with a mountain of digital games, you can just delete some you haven’t played in a while and install the new title – if you have good internet speeds the game should download fairly quickly.

I actually have the smaller 64GB Oculus Quest 2 that Meta has since discontinued and use the above method to avoid any problems with storage, so with 128GB you should be more than fine. That said, the Black Friday deal on the 256GB model is a good one so if you did want to splash out then now would be the time to do so – but frankly, you don’t have to.

