Memorial Day sales under $100: cheap TVs, air fryers, vacuums, AirPods and more

Are you still looking to score a cheap bargain in today's Memorial Day sales? If you're just now able to look at today's deals, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales still available from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart on TVs, appliances, laptops, outdoors, and so much more.



Our team has been sifting through deals all weekend long to bring you today's best Memorial Day sales under $100. This is no easy task as most Memorial Day sales consist of big-ticket items like major appliances, TVs, grills, and furniture. Retailers are also offering record-low prices on smaller appliances, tech items, and outdoor fun - and we've rounded up the hottest deals just below. Some favorites include Apple's best-selling AirPods marked down to $99.99 (opens in new tab), the Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker on sale for $29.99 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated IonVac robot vacuum discounted down to $97 (opens in new tab).



See more of our favorite deals below and keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales end tonight at midnight, so this is your last chance to grab a bargain before the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Memorial Day sales: today's best deals under $100

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's Memorial Day sales, Best Buy has this Bella Pro air fryer on sale for just $39.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler: $38.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - This splash pad sprinkler for kids has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and has a massive 50% discount for Memorial Day. The 68-inch diameter splash pad is designed for kids (but big kids and pets can play too). This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen it - it dropped to just under $12 in early 2021 - but it cost $36 at the start of this year, so $19.99 isn't bad at all.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2020): $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Today's cheapest Memorial day TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

Hoover Power Dash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner: $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart has the best-selling Hoover Power carpet cleaner on sale for just $79. Perfect for pet owners, the lightweight carpet cleaner features antimicrobial pet brushes and heat force power technology for fast drying in any small space.

AirPods with wired charging case: $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If you're looking for the cheapest Memorial Day Apple deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 - 37% less than the launch. The 2019 AirPods include a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Make iced coffee in the comfort of your home with this Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker that's on sale for $29.99 when you apply the $5 coupon at checkout. The coffee maker brews in under 4 minutes and includes a tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

Save $127 - A great budget laptop option in today's early Memorial Day sales, Walmart has this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $98. Perfect for students, the lightweight and durable laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a long battery life.

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill: $39.99 $25.19 at Walmart

Save $19 - Pick up this cheap portable Charcoal grill at Walmart's Memorial Day sale for just $25.19. The 14-inch Cuisinart grill features a 150-square-inch chrome-plated cooking rack which gives you enough room to cook burgers and hot dogs all weekend long.

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $97 at Walmart

Save $80 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac on sale for just $97. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe: $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - This Kizen digital meat thermometer has over 56,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $16.99 - that's $3 more than the lowest price we've seen. It's waterproof and shows you the temperature within three seconds via a large LED screen that can be read at night and indoors.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has a 30% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to $34.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $84.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - The Bella Pro Series air fryer has over 3,000 positive reviews on Best Buy and it's now on sale for $84.99 ahead of the Memorial Day sales event. The 8-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features nine convenient preset cooking options.

9. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $42.99 $25.79 at Amazon

Save $17.20 - A customer favorite, you can upgrade your bedding with these top-rated pillows on sale for a record-low price of $25.79 at Amazon. You must apply the 40% coupon at checkout to see today's deal but with over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $64.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $51.99. The hardwired video doorbell features advanced motion detection, and two-way audio and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Pick up this budget Bella coffee maker at Best Buy for just $29.99. The 12-cup coffee maker is programmable so you can wake up to fresh coffee, and you're getting a pause and serve feature so you can stop your coffee maker without making a mess.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal - Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender: $44.99 $22.34 at Walmart

Save $22 - Pick up this Hamilton electric blender for just $22.34 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. An incredible price for a 56-ounce blender which includes 10 different speeds and a 50-watt motor so you can whip up your favorite smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – The Asus Chromebook is back again at Best Buy - and is the cheapest laptop deal this week once more. It's simply the best option out there if you want to spend the least amount possible on a new device. Of course, this Asus Chromebook is very basic, but it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage - all fine for light use and schoolwork.

Bestway Queen Air Mattress with Built-in Pump: $31.44 $28.28 at Walmart

Save $3 - An air mattress for just $28 is a great deal and this queen-size model from Bestway includes a convenient built-in pump. The 12-inch tall mattress can be inflated in minutes and features an ultra-fresh antimicrobial surface so your bed will be protected from odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew.

Giant Inflatable Kiddie Pool: $50 on Amazon

The price of this giant inflatable pool went up this year, but at $50 it remains a bargain: most kiddie pools around this size retail closer to $100. It's an Amazon's Choice pool, with a four-star rating from almost 2,000 user reviews, and we don't expect to see the price drop again any time soon, so if you're looking to get set up for summer it's worth considering.

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This Ninja blender is your ultimate all-in-one fruit and vegetable processing tool, with a few different cups and lids as the picture shows. If you love making smoothies or health drinks, the nutrient extractor mode will help too.

Green Mount Water Spray Nozzle: $19.99 $13.67 at Amazon

Save $5 - A proper water spray nozzle is a gamechanger for anyone that does yard work, and Amazon's Memorial Day sale has this Green Mount nozzle on sale for just $13.67 when you apply the 5% coupon at checkout. The spray nozzle has over 8,000 positive reviews and is made of premium zinc alloy so it's more durable than plastic water nozzles.

Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This is one of the best prices we've seen on a Keurig coffee machine and today's Memorial Day deal applies to the K-Mini limited Edition Jonathan Adler design. Perfect for small spaces, the K-Mini is just five inches wide and can brew a cup in minutes.

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 – Amazon's Memorial Day deals include the best-selling Echo Dot that's on sale for just $34.99 - just $7 more than the record-low price. The 4th-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa

DualSense Wireless Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $10 – PS5 DualSense controllers are down to their cheapest prices yet following this $10 discount at Amazon. This even includes the most recent Galactic Purple and Nova Pink versions, so now's a great time to save on a second spruced up controller for your console

Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft Countertop Microwave Oven: $55.88 $44.96 at Walmart

Save $11 - Walmart has this Mainstays countertop microwave on sale for just $44.96 - a fantastic value for a budget microwave. The 0.7 Cu ft microwave is available in three different color choices and includes six convenient quick-set menu buttons and 10 different power levels

Play Day Sand & Water Table: $34.97 $22.88 at Walmart

Save $12 - A water table is a summer essential for anyone with kids and Walmart has this Play Day Sand & Water table marked down to just $22.88. Most water tables retail closer to $75 - and this color option includes seven accessories for hours of endless fun.

Nuwave Brio 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Nuwave Brio air fryer oven had over 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $89.99 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. The air fryer features a large 7.25-QT capacity and the menu function lets you select from 6 preset recipes for quick and easy meals.

NutriBullet original 600 watt blender: $82 $73 at Walmart

Save $9 - A modern kitchen classic, the NutriBullet is a fantastic way to make healthy (and delicious) smoothies in the comfort of your own home. There, of course, are many cheap blenders on the market but the NutriBullet Original still stands out as a top buy thanks to its unique nutrient extraction technology. This will turn all of your favorite fruit, veg, nuts, or liquids into a super-smoothie in 60 seconds or less.

Mainstays 28-inch 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan: $29.99 $24.86 at Walmart

Save $5 – As the mercury rises, it's always good to have a fan on hand to keep you cool. We always see these items rocket up in price when the weather gets hotter, so avoid falling into the trap and pick one up ahead of time while they're much cheaper. With three speeds, an oscillating function and a lightweight design all for just $25, you'll thank yourself when the next heatwave arrives.

More Memorial Day sales

