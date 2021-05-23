Memorial Day deals: the 10 best early sales from Home Depot, Walmart and more

Memorial Day sales have arrived early with incredible deals from retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe's, Best Buy, and more. To help you sort through the maze of early offers, we're rounding up the 10 best Memorial Day sales that are happening right now.



Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, the holiday weekend is a fantastic opportunity to score discounts on outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, planters, lawnmowers, and more from retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, and Amazon. You'll also find record-low prices on major appliances at Best Buy and Lowe's, so if you've wanted to upgrade your dishwasher or refrigerator, now is a perfect time.

Memorial Day mattress sales are also a big category, and luckily for you, most brands like Nectar, Purple, and Sealy have already launched their official promotions with sitewide discounts and free sleep accessories with your purchase.



See the 10 best early Memorial Day sales below, and keep in mind we don't predict the prices will drop further over the next week, so we recommend snagging these bargains now before the holiday event officially begins.

The 10 best early Memorial Day sales

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: Save up to $400 on major appliances and outdoor items

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale has arrived with huge savings on outdoor items and major appliances. You can find deals on patio furniture, tools, lawnmowers, garden accessories, and score record-low prices on refrigerators, washers, and dryers, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: Save up to $400 on appliances, patio furniture, tools, and more

Get ready for summer with the Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can score incredible savings on major appliances from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, as well as discounts on patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, tools, and more.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Nectar's Memorial Day sale includes its biggest-ever deal on its popular, medium-firm memory foam mattress. Named best mattress by our sister site Tom's Guide - their reviewers found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive - it's also incredible value, with a $400 discount and $399-worth of free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector added to your order.

Walmart Memorial Day sale: Save on tech, patio furniture, mattresses, and more

Walmart just launched its official Memorial Day sale, and it includes sitewide savings on electronics, outdoor items, furniture and more. It's your one-stop Memorial Day shop if you're looking for deals on TVs, patio furniture, laptops, grills, mattresses, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Best Buy Memorial Day appliance event | Save up to $1,700 on major appliances

Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale includes huge savings on a wide range of top-brand major appliances. You score deals on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, plus Best Buy members can get up to $500 in free e-gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's Memorial Day sale has begun and you can save 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get two free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

Saatva Classic mattress: $200 off every order over $975 at Saatva

Saatva's Memorial Day preview sale is going on right now and includes $200 off orders over $975. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offer a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. This deal is similar to what we've seen during Black Friday, so we expect this official sale to be similar to today's promotion.

Amazon Memorial Day deals: save on grills, patio furniture, outdoor fun, and more

Gear up for Memorial Day with Amazon's spring into summer sale, which is discounting everything you'll need to celebrate the upcoming holiday weekend event. You can find deals on patio furniture, kitchen appliances, outdoor fun, lawnmowers, grills, and so much more.

Purple Mattress: up to $400 off a mattress + bundle

One of our favorite Memorial Day mattress deals, Purple is offering up to $200 off its best-selling mattresses. You can save even more (up to $200) when you bundle sleep accessories, including pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector with your purchase. This means you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress with a Twin-size starting at just $574.

Overstock: Memorial Day blowout - up to 70% off + free shipping

Overstock launched its official Memorial Day sale last week, and you can get up to 70% off sitewide plus free shipping on everything. You can score fantastic deals on patio furniture, rugs, bedding and bath, decor, and more.

