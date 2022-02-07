Massive Amazon sale: save up to 50% on the Kindle Paperwhite and Fire tablets

Amazon's latest sale is slashing the price on the best-selling Kindle and Fire tablets with up to 50% off in savings and prices starting at just $34.99. Today's massive sale is the perfect opportunity to grab Amazon's best-selling devices at a record-low price.



Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or you can cozy up with a new book from millions of eBooks options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because Amazon's tablets offer up to 12 hours of battery life and work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.



The Amazon Kindle features a glare-free 6-inch display and packs 8GB of storage with access to millions of books and Audible so you can switch between reading and listening with speakers or headphones. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and provides a battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks.



We've listed the best deals from Amazon's sale below, which include discounts on the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and the Fire HD 10 tablet, as well as the Amazon Kindle and all-new Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon sale: Kindle and Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon's cheapest Fire Tablet deal is the 2019 Fire 7 that's on sale for just $34.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - You can score a massive 50% discount on Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet which brings the price down to a record-low of just $44.99. The eight-inch HD display provides 32GB of storage, 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon's sale also includes the powerful Fire HD 10 tablet which is on sale for $109.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 10-inch tablet packs an octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The 2021 tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life.

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for a Kindle deal in today's sale, Amazon has the best-selling e-reader on sale for $59.99. That's a massive $30 discount and only $10 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Our favorite deal from Amazons' sale is the all-new Kindle Paperwhite that's on sale for $109.99 - just $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts up to 10 weeks.

