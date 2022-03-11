Massive Amazon sale: deals on AirPods, Fire TV Stick, OLED TV, Roomba and more

Kick off your weekend with epic deals from today's massive Amazon sale which includes discounts on AirPods, the Fire TV Stick, OLED TVs, the Roomba robot vacuum, and so much more. We've scoured through Amazon's sale to bring you today's best deals below.



The most popular bargains include LG's stunning C1 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,796.99, the best-selling iRobot Roomba marked down to $179, and the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen.



Amazon is also discounting its Fire TV lineup, including the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99, the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $29.99, and the powerful Fire TV cube marked down to $69.99.



See more of the best deals from Amazon's sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time bargains, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon sale: today's best deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $33.59 at Amazon

Save $20 - A customer favorite from today's sale is this set of two top-rated pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection on sale for $33.59 when you apply the additional 20% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Today's Amazon sale has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99. That's a $10 discount and just $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon's sale also has a massive 40% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to $29.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's most powerful streaming device is the Fire TV Cube which is on sale for $69.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

iRobot Roomba (692) Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $179 at Amazon

Save $120 - You can get the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The iRobot features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99. That's a $59 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Save $72 - If you're looking for over-the-ear headphones, Amazon has the top-rated Sony WH1000XM4 noise-canceling earphones on sale for $278 - just $30 more than the record-low price. Sony's WH1000XM4 feature digital noise cancellation technology, work with Amazon Alexa, and provide 30-hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favorite Amazon deal from today's sale is the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's Apple deal is for the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports bands, and all smartwatches are in stock and ready to ship.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $599.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - If you're looking for a TV deal in today's Amazon sale, you can snag the all-new Insignia 50-inch QLED TV on sale for just $379.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - Another favorite deal from Amazon is LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796.99. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

