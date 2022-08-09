Madhavan's Rocketry tops IMDb rating for Indian movies - His 3 films in top-10

Audio player loading…

On the swimming pool, R Madhavan's young son Vedant is breaking records. The man himself is no slouch when it comes to breaking records, as his labour of love Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has just topped the IMDb's list of Indian movies.

What more, the bankable actor's two other films feature in the top-10 list of the respected ranking site. Apparently, Madhavan is the only person to have 3 movies in IMDb’s Top-10 Indian movies.

As of now, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is still running successfully in the theatres even though it has also been streaming on the OTT, has an IMDb star rating of 8.5. In general, most movies with a rating of above 6 is deemed good.

The two other Madhavan movies that are in the Top-10 list is his Tamil flick with Kamal Haasan Anbe Sivam (rating 8.4) and 3 Idiots with Aamir Khan (rating 8.4).

Streaming on two different platforms

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage and reportedly tortured in custody. After years of struggle, he was proved innocent. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan - India's third highest civilian award - for developing the Vikas rocket engine.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also features Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Ghoshal in important roles. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan play cameo roles in the film's Tamil and Hindi versions respectively.

Madhavan, apart from playing the eponymous Nambi Narayanan, is also the director and producer of the film. It was released theatrically on July 1, 2022 and before that it also had a premiere at the Cannes Film Festivals.

Rocketry in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada was premeried on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. The Hindi version, which has been a theatrical winner too, is streaming on Voot Select.

"I’m truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial," Madhavan said.