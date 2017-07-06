MacBook Pro price drop on Amazon saves you $100 or more

Amazon has a number of MacBook Pro discounts available on the 13.3-inch models of the late 2016 MacBook Pro , and you don't have to deal with refurbished laptops. These are brand new.

Sure, Apple released updated versions of its MacBook Pro line this year, but the MacBook Pro 2017 isn’t substantially different from last year’s model. What does that mean for shoppers? It means they can save between $100 and $200 without sacrificing too much in terms of hardware.

The models discounted on Amazon all include Intel Core i5 dual-core processors, Intel Iris Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 2560x1600 Retina Display and solid-state storage. The exact CPU and CPU included depend on the model, as does the size of the SSD.

There are three offers for MacBook Pros, all with Apple’s new signature Touch Bar:

One MacBook Pro is $200 off , for a total of $1,599, and comes with a 2.9GHz Core i5, 256GB of storage, and Intel Iris Graphics 550.

A version with its SSD increased to 512GB is available for $110 off, making that MacBook Pro just $1,789

Curiously, the third listed MacBook Pro has the same specs as the second one, showing a 512GB SSD in the technical details section but listing 256GB of storage in the listing’s title. That MacBook Pro is $99 off for a total of $1,699.

More MacBook Pro deals on Amazon

There are two lower-end models on sale as well. Both have 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processors and Intel Iris Graphics 540, and they come with 256GB SSDs. Neither features the Touch Bar.

The listings don’t display any clear differences between the two other than model number. The first MacBook Pro is $100 off for a total of $1,299, and the second MacBook Pro has the same discount and price.

Each posting includes links and details on the newer 2017 MacBook Pro, but they don’t all link to the most comparable 2017 model, so some may appear to show a newer MacBook Pro that is cheaper than the 2016 model.

If you’re looking for something a little bit on the cheaper side, there are also discounts available on a couple of refurbished MacBook Air models: An 11.6-inch MacBook Air is $659 , and a slightly large 13.3-inch MacBook Air is $679 .