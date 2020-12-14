MacBook deals return to lowest prices yet in Green Monday sales

Green Monday is here, which means you've got another chance to bag some of the year's top tech for less and that means MacBook deals are back on the table.

From the 2020 MacBook Air at its lowest price yet to the brand new M1 MacBook Pro taking a $50 discount, we're seeing plenty of sales hitting Apple's luxury line of laptops right now.

You'll want to move fast, though, because these offers are running out quickly and may not be here by tomorrow. The Green Monday sales event kicked off this morning, but there's a time limit to race against, so if you've been looking for the perfect MacBook deal and you spot a price you like we wouldn't hesitate.

You'll find all of today's best MacBook deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest MacBook sales in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best Green Monday MacBook deals

MacBook Air 2020: $999 $849.99 at B&H Photo

Save $150 - This 2020 MacBook Air might not be the latest M1 model, but it is sitting at its lowest price yet at B&H Photo right now. You're getting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood here, in one of the most affordable MacBooks ever released.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1: $1,499.99 $1,449.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The latest MacBook Pro M1 is up for $50 off at Amazon, with the silver model coming in at just $1,449 right now. That's $6 off from the lowest price yet on the latest release.

13-inch MacBook Pro (Intel) 2020: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - If you're after a more powerful machine, this 2020 MacBook Pro offers up 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, you're saving $200 here, bringing it down to just $30 shy of its lowest price yet.

16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel) 2020: $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300 - The 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the more premium machines on the market right now, and can pack a serious punch. This particular configuration is $300 off right now, and offers up a hexa-core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

