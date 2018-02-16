Love PC gaming? Here's how you could win a new phone at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender 2018 is set to open its doors on February 17, and if you're a master at some of the biggest PC games you may be in with a chance of winning yourself a brand new phone.

Head to the show's 16 seat tournament gaming area to play in Rocket League, Hearthstone and League of Legends tournaments for a chance to win yourself a new phone.

There are nine Moto G5S Plus handsets up for grabs as well as a Moto X4 for winners of the competition on each day. That's 20 chances of winning yourself a brand new phone.

All you'll have to do is head along to the PC Gamer Weekender on either February 17 or 18 at the Olympia in London, sign up on the day and sit down to play in a tournament for your chance to win.

You'll need to head down early though, as sign ups start at 10AM (subject to availability) with the last call for competitors at 11:30AM on each day.

You can see the full details for the PC Gamer Weekender tournament schedule so you can put together your battle plan for how you can blow away the competition.