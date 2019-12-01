Looking for a cheap phone? Google's Pixel 3a is fantastic, and it's now less than $250

Looking for an affordable Google Pixel device? The Pixel 3a is the company's cheaper alternative phone and the below deal brings the price to its lowest level yet.

Now you can pick up the Google Pixel 3a for a measly $250 (if you're not in the US, there are plenty of Black Friday phone deals for you too, scroll down to find them). That's a tiny price for a phone that cost $399 until a week or so ago.

This deal started on Black Friday, but it seems Best Buy is continuing the offer onto Cyber Monday as well.

Google's own store or Amazon haven't bested this Pixel 3a low price over Black Friday, selling the phone for $299 and $329 respectively, so if you want this great compact device with a fantastic camera and long battery life, Best Buy is the place to buy.

Google Pixel 3a 64GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Google's affordable Pixel 3a somehow gets even more affordable with this deal. You can save $150 on an unlocked model when you activate it with a carrier at Best Buy.View Deal

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB: $479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

This deal at Best Buy brings the price of the Pixel 3a XL down close to the price of its smaller sibling. To save $150 on the phone, you'll need to activate it with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

View Deal

Not in the US? Here are the best Google Pixel 3a prices in your area.

Cyber Monday deals around the web