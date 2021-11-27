Cyber Monday Dell live blog: the best XPS 13, Alienware and Inspiron deals

Refresh

Welcome to our Dell Cyber Monday deals live blog. We've been keeping an eye on Dell's websites in both the US and the UK throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and as with previous years, the company has released some absolutely brilliant offers on its best products. So, to kick things off, the best Dell deal we've seen so far, and which is somehow still live, is the Dell XPS 13 for just $649.99 (was $949.99) . That's right, one of the BEST LAPTOPS IN THE WORLD is on sale for $650! You'll be hard pushed to find a better laptop deal right now. It comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD inside. Sure, that's not the most powerful set of specs in the world, and the SSD is a little on the small size, but for the price, this is a laptop that will blow away the competition. It's amazing that this deal hasn't sold out just yet.

While that Dell XPS 13 deal in the US is an absolute steal, there's good news for UK readers as well, as Dell UK has a similar deal that also knocks a huge amount off the brilliant laptop, and it's still in stock as well! (Image credit: Future) In the UK, Dell has cut the price of the Dell XPS 13 to just £721. It again comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, making it a brilliant laptop for day-to-day work. To get this discount, you need to use the code BF15 at the checkout. This deal is definitely not to be missed.

Looking for a gaming laptop? Dell's got you covered as well, with a range of brilliant laptops, including some from its premium Alienware brand. Take this amazing deal, which is selling out fast. It's the Alienware m15 R4 with a huge $810 saving, knocking the price from $2,809.99 to $1,999.99. That's a big saving on a stunning gaming laptop that comes with the RTX 3080 laptop GPU, currently the best gaming graphics card you can get in a laptop. This will allow you to play any PC game with all the graphical effects whacked up to max, and it makes full use of the super-fast 300Hz screen. (Image credit: Dell) It also comes with a 10th generation 8-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD for storing all your games on, and huge 32GB RAM. In short: this is a very, very, very good gaming laptop, and for an excellent price.

The UK isn't missing out with this new Alienware deal. This is for the newer Alienware m15 R6 which gets a hefty £450 price cut for Cyber Monday. It features Intel's latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 laptop processor, 16GB or RAM and 1TB SSD. It also has that all-important RTX 3080 laptop GPU, and a faster 360Hz screen with Nvidia G-Sync support. While the RAM is less than the US deal we just highlighted, to be honest, very rarely will you need 32GB of the stuff if you're not a content creator, so gamers will be fine with 16GB. Plus, this deal has a newer CPU and faster screen, which more than makes up for it.

We've got more XPS laptop deals coming through at Dell, this time with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 over on Dell's UK site for just £1,399. Powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, this 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200p) convertible laptop with 16:10 screen ratio has ample real estate for note-taking, sketching, and more. (Image credit: Future) But the Battle of Bunker Hill was a thing, so we've also got an even better deal in the US, with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 on sale for just $979. It's slightly lower-specced than the UK version, but then again, so was the Continental Army. Featuring an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with the same FHD+ touchscreen display, the only difference here is the processor and the price, which in our opinion makes this one the much better deal right now.

Changing gears a bit, there are a couple of Dell monitor deals you should definitely check out. First, there's this Dell 32-inch curved 4K monitor for $329 right now, a $270 discount. This is 4K VA panel, so it only maxes out at 60Hz refresh. This isn't going to be the best gaming monitor Dell's got unless your game is really, really pretty and you just want to look at it in 4K. If you want a great Cyber Monday monitor deal on a high refresh gaming monitor with a quick response time, this Dell 27-inch QHD (1440p) gaming monitor is also just $329 right now, a $260 discount. This one maxes out at 144Hz in 1440p with an HDMI connection or at 165Hz in 1440p with a DisplayPort connector. It also has a 1ms response time, so this one would make a great eSports monitor.

Let's talk budget gaming laptops – you know, gaming laptops for under $1,000 that have a bunch of twinkly lights, a menacing looking chassis, and a three year old GPU that can barely get 40 fps at 1080p. The Dell G15 Ryzen edition is not that kind of budget gaming laptop, because it isn't a budget gaming laptop at all. It's a solid midrange machine, but right now the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is just $999, a $519 savings. When I say midrange performance, I'm talking about an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display running at 120Hz. These are impressive specs even for a midrange, so getting it for a budget gaming laptop price is a steal.

Getting ready to reopen the office and want to update an administrative workstation or two? Dell has you covered. Right now, you can grab this Dell Inspiron desktop and monitor combo right now for just $499, a $289 savings. (Image credit: Future) The desktop features an Intel Core i5-10400 processor with Intel UHD 630 graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for lightning fast data access speeds. The mini-tower chassis is also compact enough to comfortably fit on, under, next to, or inside a desk (assuming you have a PC cubby or something similar). The Dell monitor is a 22-inch full HD (1080p) display running at 60Hz. No, it's not the snappiest nor the most spacious monitor around, but it's perfect for office work, which is kinda the point with this one.

Right, while Dell deals never sleep, I am only human, and needed some. But I'm back! So let's check out Dell's UK site to see what good deals have appeared... Ooh! How about this, the amazing Dell XPS 13 is just £764 using the code BF15. That's an amazing price for one of the best laptops in the world right now. "BUT MATT!" I hear you cry, "THAT'S NOT THE CHEAPEST DELL XPS 13 DEAL!" OK, stop shouting. You're right. Dell is also selling an XPS 13 model for £721, again use the code BF15 to get that price. But look: (Image credit: Dell) As you can see from my screenshot, these two Dell XPS 13 models are pretty much identical, except for the size of the SSD. The £764 model comes with 512GB, so you're getting twice the storage size for only £43! That's a brilliant deal, and I'd recommend going for that, as these days, 256GB fills up very quickly. Remember, Windows 10/11 takes up around 100GB straight off the bat, leaving you even less space to store files.

Earlier this year, Nvidia released a brilliant gaming GPU, the RTX 3080 Ti, but since its launch, it's been almost impossible to get hold of (as with other powerful GPUs). So, this is a great deal from Dell. You get the gorgeous Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition desktop PC for £2,949. Now, that's expensive, but it's £150 less than it usually goes for, and it comes with that super-rare RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which is one of the best gaming GPUs in the world, and often sells on its own for over £1,000. The rest of the desktop is pretty great, with a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and huge 2TB M.2 SSD. This will play any modern game with ease. (Image credit: Alienware)

Going over to the US, if you're a competitive gamer that plays a lot of frantic multiplayer games, then this Alienware 25 AW2521H gaming monitor deal for just $379.99 is for you. It's had a huge $530 price cut for Cyber Monday, and it's a great choice for competitive multiplayer games thanks to its super-high 360 Hz refresh rate and low 1 ms response times. Add in Nvidia G-Sync support, and you have a brilliant 24.5-inch gaming monitor. Sure, it's only 1080p, but if you want a monitor that can give you a competitive edge thanks to super-fast response times, this is a great monitor deal from Dell. (Image credit: Alienware)

Want a great monitor but aren't a gamer? Then this Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor - S2721QS for $319.99 deal is worth checking out. It's a 27-inch 4K monitor, making it great for working on and watching movies and TV shows. While Dell may be best known for its PCs, it makes some great monitors, and with a $220 price cut, this is one of the most affordable 4K screens out there. Its refresh rate is 60 Hz, which means some gamers may want to look elsewhere if they need super-quick and fluid gameplay, but even if you're happy with playing at 60 frames per second (and many modern games will tax your PC at 4K anyway), then this isn't a bad shout at all, especially at this price. (Image credit: Dell)

Here's a good laptop deal from Dell. While the Dell XPS 13 is all well and good if you want a premium laptop and have plenty of cash to spend, even with Cyber Monday deals, not all of us can afford them. The good news is that Dell's Inspiron line of laptops are much more affordable, but still offer great performance, attractive design and excellent build quality. (Image credit: Dell) Take this Inspiron 14 deal, which knocks $218 off the price to just $470. You're getting a great laptop with a 14-inch 1080p screen, 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. For the price, this is a great machine, and is ideal for students going to university, or for anyone who wants a solid and dependable laptop to work on. The 14-inch screen gives you plenty of room to have several apps and docs open at once, without making the overall laptop too large.

Now, this is a great gaming laptop deal. The Dell G15 gets a $419 price cut, dropping it to just $799. It's rare to find a good gaming laptop for under $1,000, so this deal is well worth checking out if you wanted a gaming laptop, but were put off by the sky-high price tags. (Image credit: Future) It's got some pretty great specs, with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM. The GPU, the most important component in a gaming laptop, is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Now, that's not the most powerful GPU, but it's still a very good performer, and as the 15.6-inch screen is 1080p, the RTX 3050 Ti can cope with modern games at medium to high settings. As it's an RTX GPU, it can make use of ray tracing lighting effects, as well as Nvidia's DLSS tech, which uses clever AI tricks to boost frame rates while keeping graphical effects high. For the price, you'll be hard pushed to find a better gaming laptop on Cyber Monday.

Back over to the UK, and Dell has cut the price of the Dell G15 Special Edition by a huge £400 to £1,329. That remains quite pricy, but you get a better CPU (an 11th generation Core i7) and improved GPU (Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 memory), along with 32GB of RAM. So, it's much better at playing games, and the price cut makes it far better value than when it usually sells for £1,729. I'll be keeping a close eye on Dell's UK store to see if any better gaming laptop deals appear. (Image credit: Dell)

(Image credit: Dell) Hoping to get an RTX 3090 GPU on Cyber Monday? Hahahahahahahahaha Good luck with that. Sadly the mighty RTX 3090, like almost all desktop graphics cards, is almost impossible to get hold of, and with low stock and inflated prices, there won't be any Cyber Monday deals on the RTX 3090, which is the most powerful gaming GPU in the world right now. HOWEVER, there are a few desktop PC deals that come with the RTX 3090 installed, and these may be your best bet. Like this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition offer for £730 off. Even with the price cut, it still costs a hefty £3,319, but not only does it come with the rare RTX 3090, but also a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, 2TB SSD, 2TB hard drive and 64GB RAM. So this is a very very very powerful gaming PC. If you want to have a gaming PC that can play any game you can chuck at it at 4K with every setting whacked up to 'Ultra', then this is it.

(Image credit: Dell / Future) A lot of gaming bargain hunters will be out looking for desktop PCs and gaming laptop deals in this year's Cyber Monday sale, but you should remember that other bits of your current setup might also need some attention. Given your monitor is what will be displaying your favorite titles, it's almost criminal that some folks are happy to play a beautiful AAA open-world game on a creaky display that was 'borrowed' from the office or school. As expected, Dell is providing some incredible bargains right now across just about everything, so if you're guilty of neglecting your current setup, you should look at what else is on offer outside of laptops and PCs. One of our favorite deals this year is on the Dell S3422DWG gaming monitor, a 34-inch curved display that provides a 144Hz refresh rate, down from $679.99 to $449.99, saving you 34%! (or $230 if you hate math as much as we do). That means that you'll see up to 144 frames-per-second of your game if your device is capable of providing it, which is fantastic for buttery smooth graphics, but also gives seriously competitive players a split-second advantage to react against opponents. We're certainly not skilled enough to make use of that, but if you're planning on going pro, you need every boost you can get. Not a fan of Battle Royales or FPS games? Fair enough, but you'll still be able to make use of the 1440p resolution in beautiful single-player titles like Horizon: Zero Dawn or Red Dead Redemption 2.

Hello, (it's me)... Jess, TechRadar's computing writer. Rumor Has It that Adele has snagged herself one of the best Dell deals of the Cyber Monday sales so far. I mean, we can't prove it but here's a totally accurate, unedited snapshot of Adele with a Dell. (Image credit: Future / Adele / Dell) Yep, that's the One and Only Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop she's cradling in her arms, and who can blame her. Dell is currently listing this 11th generation Intel Core i5 model at $999.99, down from $1,519.99, which is an amazing deal alone, but if you use the coupon code SAVE10 at the checkout then it knocks another $100 off the price, taking it down to just $899.99 - that's a saving of $620! Best act fast though, at this price we doubt the offer will hang around for long (and we wouldn't put it past Adele to Take it All)

Now here's a sexy laptop deal. Alienware (owned by Dell) make some of the most attractive gaming hardware on the market thanks to its 'out of this world' style, and this AMD Ryzen-powered beast is no different.



The Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen gaming laptop is fantastic, and would especially make a great purchase for anyone looking to get into streaming gameplay on sites like Twitch or YouTube thanks to its RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of memory that can be shared across whatever you're playing and an application like OBS. You can grab the Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen with $330 off the asking price, down from $1,679.99 to just $1,349.99 on the Dell website. (Image credit: Dell) I love the placement of the RGB lighting across the rear of the machine, and that iconic alien head logo, but understandably you might care more about the internals than the chassis. Luckily, the Ryzen 7 5800H is a highly sought after processor thanks to AMD's efforts to dominate the PC gaming space, and this gaming laptop happens to be rocking one to power all your favorite applications and games. Frankly I still think the gorgeous design is the real win here, but hey, you can't go wrong with some of the best PC gaming components on the market right now either.

Hello! It's Daryl, the Software & Downloads writer on the Computing team at TechRadar. I'll be showcasing deals and even some nostalgia that reminds me and you of Dell as Cyber Monday ramps up. For me, I first encountered Dell PCs back at school. The classic Inspiron machines that allowed us to play LAN matches of Unreal Tournament '99 at lunchtime. Great days. (Image credit: Disney)

Here's a great deal for a Dell XPS 15 9500 over at Amazon. You can save £284.15 through Cyber Monday on the 9500 15.6-inch model, and it doesn't stop there. If you're a user of Adobe Photoshop, there's also £26 off a Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB cloud storage when you buy this laptop as well. You know it makes sense, Rodders. (Image credit: Dell)

If you've bought a Dell this weekend, or if you're about to, we've got plenty of guides in the best types of software you'll be able to pick from on your new machine. Just don't panic if it prompts you to press the 'any' key. Just press 'space'. You're welcome. (Image credit: Disney)

Look, don't take my word for it, take my boss' instead for this deal that's still live on Cyber Monday. You save $150 on a Dell XPS 17 at Dell's own store, bringing the price to a very tempting $1,449. To me, a new MacBook Pro 14-inch owner, this blatantly looks like a MacBook Air take for Windows, and I'm here for it. Mix that in with an Intel chip that can go up to 4.5GHz, 512GB of storage, and a huge screen so you can play Sonic Mania in all its glory, there's no downside here. Unless you already have one. (Image credit: Future)

If you've had your eye on a Dell deal, your mind has probably been similar to the GIF image here. Not as good as a trampoline, obviously, but being able to watch Matrix Reloaded in 4K on your new Dell at a discounted price, could be too tempting to hold off from buying one. Make sure to check out our list of Dell deals that the team has been scouring for these last few days. (Image credit: Disney)

If you're looking for a laptop that can game, stream and run Microsoft Word at its best, look no more. Dell has begun to share out a CYBER15 code for certain laptops on its site, and this one by Dell is an ideal pick to use this voucher for it. One laptop to mention to take advantage of this, is the XPS 13 laptop at Dell's Store. You'll save £164.85 here, bringing the price down to £934. Our John reviewed the previous version of this laptop earlier this year, saying that "The Dell XPS 13 (2020) with Intel Evo is a gorgeous little machine that offers excellent performance, battery life, and more." Treat yourself, you deserve it. (Image credit: Future / Dell)

Take Adam West for example. Guest starred in The Simpsons in the 'Mr Plow' episode back in November 1992, and this image in particular is a meme favorite in 2021. The moral of this story? Best Buy is offering $250 off an Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop, so you can watch the episode in tablet mode on Disney Plus. You're welcome. $250 off an Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop (Image credit: Disney)

In the 'Lisa vs. Malibu Stacey' episode, aired in 1994, the makers of Stacey hurriedly brought out the same doll but with a new accessory to keep it in fashion to rival Lisa's new doll, just with the same name, and with a new hat. But don't be fooled by Alienware - they're a subsidiary of Dell with gaming in mind, especially for the desktop. While Dell's own XPS 17 is also a powerhouse for gaming, but on the go. The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is currently $580 off on Dell's site. So, if you'd like a PC with a different chassis, the Aurora R12 is the one for you. Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is $580 off, priced at $1,399.99. (Image credit: Disney)

It's been fun steering the Dell live blog ship during the night. I sign off with a great deal on Dell's site featuring the Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop at 16% off. Merry Christmas. Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop at £320 off, selling for £1,674. (Image credit: Disney)

(Image credit: Dell) Morning everyone! It's Matt, senior computing editor, taking the reins of this Dell live blog. It's early and cold in the UK, so I'm going to warm myself up with some lovely Cyber Monday deals! Dell has been pumping out great deals pretty much throughout November, so I'm hoping that it's kept some very special deals for today. As usual, I'll be keeping an eye on both the US and UK Dell sites throughout the day, bringing you the very best offers on its laptops, desktops and more. To start, here's a tasty little 2-in-1 device. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has had a £135 price cut to £763.99. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, so it's a very nice little performer. And, as a 2-in-1 laptop, the keyboard can flip back behind the screen, turning it into a tablet-like device. This makes it great for students who want both a laptop and a tablet, as you're only paying for one device.

(Image credit: Future) Want one of the best laptops in the world for cheap on Cyber Monday? Of course you do! You'll love this deal then: Dell XPS 13 now just £849. This is a brilliant offer on the latest model, which comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM. This model is Intel Evo certified, which means it comes with fast Thunderbolt 4 ports, turns on in a matter of seconds and has a battery life that lasts well beyond nine hours. This model has had a £150 price cut, which drops it from £1,149 to £999. Then, use the code CYBER15 for an extra 15% off. This could be the best laptop on sale today.

(Image credit: Dell) Over in the US, Amazon has launched its Cyber Monday deals... but perhaps unsurprisingly, there's no offers on Dell products, though the retailer does stock Amazon devices. But who cares about Amazon? I've just found a GREAT gaming laptop deal from Dell in the UK. The new Alienware m15 R6 has got a price cut of £110. That's not a bad price cut BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE! Add the code CYBER15 at checkout and you get a further 15% off - and that's an amazing £350 discount. So, that deal actually has a total of £460 off, dropping the price of this laptop from £2,448.99 to £1,988. That's an incredible price for an awesome gaming laptop which comes with an 8-core 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Best of all, it also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU - currently the best gaming GPU you can get in a laptop. All for under £2,000!

(Image credit: Dell) After a gaming desktop PC? Dell's Alienware Aurora desktops are some of the best you can buy, combining stylish designs with powerful components and (usually) pretty high prices. However, for Cyber Monday it's knocked off the price of several of its desktops, including this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 which is now just $1,349.99. This is with a nice $360 price cut, and you get an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and an RTX 3060 graphics card. This is a great desktop PC for playing games at 1080p, and it's now at an excellent price.

(Image credit: Dell) Want a mega cheap Dell laptop deal? This is a great one - the Inspiron 15 3000 for only $329.99! This is with a $239 price cut, bringing it down to the kind of price you'd normally see Chromebooks selling for. Best of all, unlike some super-cheap laptops, this isn't complete crap. It comes with an 11th generation Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. Usually Dell sells laptops at this price with just 4GB RAM, which is a bit cheeky as Windows 11 doesn't run well with that amount of memory, so it's good to see this come with 8GB, which we'd say is the minimum needed for a Windows laptop these days. The hard drive is pretty small, though, with a 128GB SSD. With Windows 11 installed, it doesn't offer you a lot of space, but considering the low price, it's not a terrible trade off, and you can boost storage with an external hard drive, or even install an upgraded SSD later.