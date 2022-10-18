Adobe Max 2022 live: all the latest updates for Photoshop, Lightroom and more

Welcome to our Adobe Max 2022 liveblog, where we’ll be covering all of the big announcements from today’s festival of creative apps. Whether you’re a fan of Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, or just seeing the future of creative digital tools, Max is always a fun ride – and we’ll be rounding up all of the news here as it happens.

What exactly is Adobe Max? The software giant calls its LA-based event a ‘Creativity Conference’, but it’s really an excuse for Adobe to unleash a confetti blast of announcements across its huge suite of Creative Cloud apps. Think fancy, AI-powered Lightroom tricks, new launches like Photoshop on the Web, and lots of future-gazing demos around machine learning, AR and VR.

Even if you aren’t a hardcore Adobe fan, the Max conference is always a good sneak peak at the cutting-edge creative tools that are coming down its expertly-rendered pipeline. Given the increasingly hot competition Adobe is facing right now, from Google’s AI editing tools to machine-learning wizards like Dall-E, this year’s conference should be particularly fascinating.

The live virtual keynote doesn’t kick off until 9am PDT / 5pm BST (or Wednesday 19th at 2am AEST), but Adobe has historically made some big announcements in the run-up to its live presentation – and we’re expecting the same again this year.

So join us as we discuss everything we’re hoping to see and what the new updates for Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign could mean for your creative noodlings, whether you’re a Creative Cloud subscriber or not.