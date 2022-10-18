Live
Adobe Max 2022 live: all the latest updates for Photoshop, Lightroom and more
Join us as we pixel peep the handy tools coming to Adobe’s apps
Welcome to our Adobe Max 2022 liveblog, where we’ll be covering all of the big announcements from today’s festival of creative apps. Whether you’re a fan of Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, or just seeing the future of creative digital tools, Max is always a fun ride – and we’ll be rounding up all of the news here as it happens.
What exactly is Adobe Max? The software giant calls its LA-based event a ‘Creativity Conference’, but it’s really an excuse for Adobe to unleash a confetti blast of announcements across its huge suite of Creative Cloud apps. Think fancy, AI-powered Lightroom tricks, new launches like Photoshop on the Web, and lots of future-gazing demos around machine learning, AR and VR.
Even if you aren’t a hardcore Adobe fan, the Max conference is always a good sneak peak at the cutting-edge creative tools that are coming down its expertly-rendered pipeline. Given the increasingly hot competition Adobe is facing right now, from Google’s AI editing tools to machine-learning wizards like Dall-E, this year’s conference should be particularly fascinating.
The live virtual keynote doesn’t kick off until 9am PDT / 5pm BST (or Wednesday 19th at 2am AEST), but Adobe has historically made some big announcements in the run-up to its live presentation – and we’re expecting the same again this year.
So join us as we discuss everything we’re hoping to see and what the new updates for Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign could mean for your creative noodlings, whether you’re a Creative Cloud subscriber or not.
1. Virtual clay on Meta Quest Pro
Here’s something that went a little under the radar during the Meta Connect event last week. Skip to the 42:30 mark in Meta’s keynote (opens in new tab) and you’ll see Mark Zuckerberg announce that Adobe is making creative apps for the new Meta Quest Pro mixed-reality headset.
Referring to Adobe, Zuckerberg said “next year, they’ll begin releasing a suite of apps for professional 3D creators, designers and artists – from collaborative design reviews to Substance 3D Modeler using Quest Pro’s controllers.”
The latter is something I reckon we’ll hear a lot more about at Adobe Max. The sculpting software is already in beta and lets you muck about with digital clay. That actually sounds custom-made for VR/AR headsets, unlike work meetings with weird legless avatars.
So what exactly are we expecting to see at Adobe Max 2022? I’m particularly fascinated by this year’s event because there are so many rivals apparently eating Adobe’s lunch, or at least stealing a few of its fries.
Firstly, there’s the increasingly popular Canva, a free graphic design tool that’s expanding into new areas like video editing. It’s one of the mains reason why Adobe splurged $20bn on Figma last month (that’s more than Facebook paid for WhatsApp in 2014).
Then there’s the text-to-image creators like Dall-E and Midjourney, not to mention Google building AI photo editing into its Pixel phones. So with all of this in mind, I’ve put together the top five things I’m hoping Adobe to see announce or talk about during the Max 2022 keynote later.
Hello, I’m Mark (TechRadar’s cameras editor), welcome to our Adobe Max 2022 liveblog. Adobe’s ‘Creativity Conference’ has already kicked off in LA, but today is the big day for the software giant – and anyone who uses its dozens of apps.
From 9am PDT / 5pm BST (or 2am AEST on Wednesday 19th), Adobe will be streaming its two-hour keynote, which will give us a glimpse of the new treats coming to software like Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and more.
But in the run-up to that big reveal, we’re expecting to see Adobe make some teaser announcements around the things that it’ll be fully unwrapping later. So if you want to know what we’re hoping to see at Adobe Max – and our early thoughts on the news as its happens – stay tuned to this regularly-updated liveblog. We even promise not to mention the metaverse (well, we'll try).
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.