LG G7+ ThinQ with wireless charging, IP68 certification launched at Rs 39,990

South Korean tech giant LG silently launched the latest LG G7+ ThinkQ handset in India. The smartphone now has a teaser page listed on the website revealing all the key features of the device. The phone is going to be Flipkart Exclusive in India and it’s priced at Rs 39,990.

The LG G7+ ThinkQ is the first LG phone to feature a notch which can be hidden using a software tweak. It sports a glass and metal design, with the fingerprint sensor at the rear. But unlike most premium smartphones, it does not promise almost bezelless design with whopping screen to body ratio. Although the sides are very thin.

It has a dedicated physical key that triggers Google Assistant in single click and Google Lens when pressed twice. Moreover, the phone is IP68 rated, which makes it water and dust resistant.

There’s a 6.1-inch QHD+ display (3120 x 1440p) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the handset is an oct-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is the top-end from Qualcomm running phones like the OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Oppo Find X, Vivo Nex and is expected on upcoming flagships like Pixel 3 and Note 9. The chipset is aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

LG has always focused on audio, which it retains on this one with the DTS: X and Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which promises to deliver immersive and well defined audio when paired with high-impedance earphones. Also, it has Super Far Field Voice Recognition and a highly sensitive microphone to recognise voice commands from ups o five metres.

For optics, it has a 16MP sensor with f/1.6 aperture accompanied by a 16MP wide angle camera. On the front, there’s a f/1.9 shooter for selfies and video calling.

The G7+ ThinkQ has a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support and all the basic connectivity features including NFC.

LG's comeback

In an overcrowded and competitive smartphone market like India, LG’s high-priced flagship phones like the LG V20, LG G6 and LG V30 failed to make it big in last couple of years. However, things might change with the LG G7+ ThinQ at Rs 39,990.

The LG G7+ ThinkQ competes directly against the OnePlus 6 and has some serious add ons in contrast. It has a similar set of hardware as on the competition, but with added features like IP68 certification, wireless charging, quad DAC for headphone audio and a QHD+ display, it makes for a complete package that wont break the bank.

The G7+ ThinQ will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting August 10th.