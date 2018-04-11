LG G7 ThinQ release date, price, news and leaks

The LG G7 ThinQ is the next flagship Android smartphone from LG, with the name confirmed by the company, and thanks to our exclusive information we know that it will come with a unique notch design twist at the very top.

Update: LG has confirmed that the LG G7 will actually be called the LG G7 ThinQ, and that it will launch on May 2.

It is a little behind the competition though, with the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ2, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro already launched. The G7 ThinQ has its work cut out then to make a mark.

So what's in store for the LG G7 ThinQ flagship? It'll be a bigger overhaul compared to the incremental LG V30S ThinQ that's for sure, so don't worry.

We're less than a month away from the LG G7 ThinQ release date, and there have been a number of leaks and rumors, giving us a good idea of what it could offer.

Cut to the chase

What is it? LG's 2018 flagship smartphone

Being announced on May 2 How much will it cost? G6 was $650 (£649, AU$1000), but G7 ThinQ could be more

Hottest leaks:

CONFIRMED: LG G7 ThinQ to be announced on May 2

Likely to cost upwards of $650 (£649, AU$1,000)

The LG G7 ThinQ will be announced on May 2 in New York, LG has now confirmed. The company hasn't said when you'll be able to buy it, but the latest rumors point to mid-May.

That largely lines up with other recent release date rumors, which stated the phone would launch towards the end of April or beginning of May, with shipping commencing in May.

LG passed on holding a big press conference at MWC, which chimed with a report by Gearburn that claimed an LG exec had hinted that the G7 would be "a little bit late."

This isn't too surprising, as apparently the company recently started redesigning the phone from scratch.

Whenever it lands in stores it won't be cheap. In line with other LG flagships, we expect it to cost at least $650 (£649, AU$1,000), the price of the LG G6 at launch.

If you believe some LG G7 price rumors, it may even rise in price by $90 (£70, AU$120).

That's a lot of cash, but it's not as expensive as some other flagships, including the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

LG G7 ThinQ design

Hottest leaks:

An all-screen design in five colors

A rear-facing fingerprint scanner

Recently we've seen a leaked render of the LG G7 ThinQ, showing off the design and the five colors it will apparently launch in.

These are said to be called Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matt), and Raspberry Rose.

This is likely the LG G7 ThinQ's final form in five shades. Credit: Android Headlines

The design meanwhile includes an almost all-screen front with a notch at the top, while the - likely glass - back is fairly plain and houses a dual-lens camera and fingerprint scanner.

We've also seen other leaked images of the phone. It's partially obscured by a plastic case, but you can see the notch and almost bezel-free screen, plus a power button on the right side and what might be an AI button on the left.

Image 1 of 2 This could be an early look at the LG G7 ThinQ Image 2 of 2 The G7 looks to be yet another phone with a notch in the screen

The design overall then looks similar to the LG G6, but with a vertical rather than horizontal camera, smaller bezels around the screen and a notch.

LG G7 ThinQ display

Hottest leaks:

A bright, colorful screen

An optional notch

HDR10-compatible

One highlight of the LG G7 ThinQ's screen could be its brightness, as a leak suggests that it will use more white pixels than previous LG phones, allowing for the screen to get twice as bright as the LG G6's. This will also apparently make it more colorful, yet won't hamper the battery life.

The same leak mentions that the screen will be HDR10-compatible, so you can view HDR content on it, and that the notch that we've seen pictured multiple times will be optional, as there will apparently be a setting that blacks out the screen to either side of it, thereby hiding it.

This is something we've heard before, and which has even been pictured in action, as you can see below, so it's likely true.

The blacked-out notch can protrude into the screen, as on the iPhone X, or it can be concealed within a flush on-screen bezel, as on the Samsung Galaxy S9. It's your choice.

This is done through the settings menu. The advantage here is that the notch gives you about a half inch of extra screen space at the top right and left sides. It's enough room for the time, battery life and notification icons.

Google's forthcoming Android P update is moving this top-line information to the top right and left corners of its mobile OS in anticipation of more notch-bearing phones, so LG's proactive idea makes a lot of sense.

While we know about the notch display, we don't know for sure if it'll be an OLED or LCD. Reports claimed that LG would switch to OLED screens in its late 2017 flagships, and we did see that in last year's LG V30 , but the G series has had IPS LCD screens. That could be the key differentiator between the two phones.

The most recent reports say LG will stick with LCD , to keep costs down and that makes sense. LG's V series of smartphones seem to be the ones touting OLED screens. It's a way to differentiate to two smartphone lines.

LG G7 ThinQ camera and battery

Hottest leaks:

A dual-lens 16MP rear camera

A focus on low light shooting

AI-powered scene recognition

Thanks to a recent leak we may now know a lot about the LG G7 ThinQ's camera. Supposedly internal LG documentation has revealed that there will be two 16MP cameras on the back of the phone, one of which will be a wide-angle one with a 107-degree field of view, and the other of which will be a normal one with an f/1.6 aperture.

The highlight of the camera might be its low light skills, as there's said to be a 'Bright Mode', which can detect when the lighting is bad and combine pixels to form a 'superpixel', thereby allowing for images and videos that are up to four times brighter than those taken by the LG G6 or LG V30S ThinQ.

The camera is also said to have a number of modes, including a manual mode, a live photo mode and a portrait mode - the latter of which creates a bokeh effect and can be used with either the rear or front camera.

You'll also apparently be able to add animated 2D and 3D stickers to images, and AI will be used to detect what kind of scene you're shooting and recommend the optimal camera settings for it.

And the video camera is said to be capable of shooting HDR10 content, which you'll then be able to view in its full glory on the HDR10-compatible screen.

We don't yet know anything about the battery life of the LG G7 ThinQ, but we'll update this section once we hear more.

LG G7 ThinQ power and storage

Hottest leaks:

A Snapdragon 845 chipset

4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage

We've heard that the LG G7 ThinQ will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage - high-end specs then, and indeed an early benchmark saw it beating even the Samsung Galaxy S9.

This chimes with an earlier leak, with one source claiming LG is working with Qualcomm to ensure the G7 uses the Snapdragon 845.

That would make sense, since many criticized the G6 for its use of the dated Snapdragon 821, and LG won't want to make the same mistake twice.

You won't find the Snapdragon 835 in the G6

LG's earnings for 2017 have shown that the LG G6 has been slow to sell, likely a result of that phone launching in the midst of the competitive release season alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

However, its internals, which we noted were slightly behind the times, could have been part of the issue. Knowing that phones with the Snapdragon 835 were coming put an obstacle in front of the G6 before its launch.

You can bet that LG will be gunning to have the most powerful phone around this year, or to at least be on a par with its competitors.

Other LG G7 ThinQ news and rumors

Hottest leaks:

Powerful speakers

Far-field voice recognition

The LG G7 ThinQ might have great speakers, at least according to one leak, which states that the phone will have a 'Boombox Speaker' that works like a resonance chamber, bouncing the sound around inside it before outputting it. This apparently leads to louder audio, as does the apparently larger speaker size.

The same source claims that the phone will have far-field voice recognition, allowing it to hear you from up to 17 feet away.

This will probably mostly be useful for voice commands, something which it might excel at, thanks to apparently having greater integration with Google Assistant than most phones, including 32 LG-exclusive device-specific tasks that the Assistant can carry out.

All that said, LG has apparently recently started over from scratch with the LG G7 ThinQ, potentially ditching whatever progress had been made, so some of what we've heard previously may no longer be true, but most of the rumors have rolled in quite recently, so LG starting over probably hasn't affected many of them.