Lenovo launches Slim, Yoga, and Pro laptop lines for creatives on the go

Alongside the portable and affordable gaming lines Legion Slim and LOQ , Lenovo is also launching refreshes of its creative-minded laptop series: Lenovo Pro Slim 9i, Lenovo Slim Pro 7, Lenovo Slim 7i, and Yoga 7.

In a market that’s seeing an increasing amount of heavy and bulky laptops, these series of portable machines provide excellent specs and port selection for a reasonable weight of fewer than four pounds. And in the Yoga line’s case, affordability is always a top priority. We're looking at possible contenders for the best laptop around even.

“We know that digital content creators continue to embrace the hybrid lifestyle to create anytime, anywhere, from making videos to designing graphics on the move,” according to Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “Lenovo’s latest new premium Slim Pro laptops are made for creators.”

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is the flagship model of this line, one of the best Ultrabooks in the making in both pricing and specs. It comes in two flavors: the 14.5-inch and 16-inch models. Both can be equipped with either the Intel Core i9-13905H or Intel Core i7-13705H CPUs, with the 14.5-inch also having a choice of the Intel Core i5-13505H. And if you’re in the need of tons of memory and storage, you can outfit your laptop with up to 64GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

As befitting a creative-minded machine, it offers a state-of-the-art 3K (3072x1920) display that’s between 120-165Hz and either 400 or 1,200 nits of brightness depending on whether you purchase the LCD or mini LED version.

The display also features Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB, and a triple color gamut of 100% P3. And as a failsafe for those who spend hours staring at a laptop screen, both models come equipped with Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, and Eyesafe Certification.

The keyboard has been upgraded with 1.5mm dish cap keys and anti-grease coated keys to prevent oil and dirt build-up. The software, like Lenovo X Power2 which improves video editing speed and performance, or Lenovo AI Engine+ which adjusts performance based on needs to conserve battery power.

The 14.5-inch Slim Pro 9i will be available in two colors, Tidal Teal and Storm Grey, and will start at $1,699.99 in the US, while the 16-inch version will start at $1,799.99.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i

There’s also a much more affordable version called the Lenovo Slim Pro 7, which is powered by AMD CPUs. It includes up to an AMD Ryzen R7-7840HS CPU, up to a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The 15.6-inch display goes up to 3K (3072x1920) that comes with all the bells and whistles of the Slim Pro 9i.

The focus of this machine is a solid ventilation system that keeps the system both quiet and cool. And it’s a thin and light laptop to boot, at 3.28 lbs and 0.6 inches in thickness.

Even thinner and lighter is the Slim 7i which comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, an Intel Iris GPU, up to 16G Dual Channel RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The display is a 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) OLED, with 400 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, and TÜV Low Blue Light Certification as well. Coming in at 2.88 lbs and 0.59 inches in thickness, this laptop is meant for creatives on the go.

The Slim Pro 7 will be available in two colors, Tidal Teal and Storm Grey, at a great starting price of $1,199.99 in the US. The Slim 7i will come in Misty Grey and Storm Grey and starts at an even more affordable price of $1,179.99.

Lenovo Yoga 7i and 7

Finally, we have three versions of the Lenovo Yoga series: the 16-inch Yoga 7i, the 16-inch Yoga 7, and the 14-inch Yoga 7i. These are the 2-in-1 laptops, making it even more convenient by turning it into a tablet. However, these are a little less portable, with the heaviest version weighing about four and a half pounds.

Both the 16 and 14-inch Yoga 7i come with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 - U15 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5, and up to 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the Yoga 7 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7000U R7/R5 CPU and a UMA GPU. This is the true budget line for creatives, so specs are kept reasonable and at most, we have a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED.

The 14-inch Yoga 7i comes in Storm Grey and Tidal Teal, the 16-inch Yoga 7i has Artic Grey and Storm Grey, and the Yoga 7 is only in one color. The most expensive new Yoga model is the 14-inch Yoga 7i at $849.99 in the US, as it comes with an Intel CPU, while both the 16-inch Yoga and the Yoga 7 are at $799.99.