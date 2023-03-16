Latest Pixel 7a leak all but confirms it's coming soon

The Pixel 7a has finally been Bluetooth certified, ahead of an expected debut at Google I/O in May. The certification was noted by the publication 9to5Google (opens in new tab), and essentially indicates that the next Pixel is all but good to go.

Based on the Bluetooth SIG certification (opens in new tab), we know that the Pixel 7a should arrive with at least Bluetooth 5.3 onboard (the Pixel 7 supports Bluetooth 5.2). It's a minor update that doesn't change much, but we can at least be sure the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be hopping on board this newer standard too, as a result.

The Pixel 7a has been leaked in the past few weeks to the point that there’s little we don’t know about the handset. The 7a is expected to be an iterative upgrade over the Pixel 6a, keeping the same basic design as its predecessor but adopting a new metallic body that’s an upgrade over the polycarbonate of the former model.

It’ll also reportedly run on Google's latest Tensor G2 chip, as opposed to the original Google Tensor silicon found in every 6-series Pixel phone. Though it will be cheaper than the Pixel 7 and therefore an attractive purchase, it’s also a neat way for Google to extend the life cycle of the Pixel 7 line and its components, though there have been some whisperings of the company moving the a-series to a biannual release schedule

Google's got a stacked I/O this year

This Bluetooth certification essentially means the Pixel 7a is ready to launch, and so there’s little left to do but wait for it. As we mentioned, Google often launches the a-series at its I/O event each year, and the 7a is expected to make its debut there as well. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have also been leaked, and are also expected to break cover at I/O in a more formal capacity, much like the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro last year. Also expected to show up are the Pixel Tablet and the (not yet announced) Google Pixel Fold .