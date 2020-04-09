Laptop sale at Best Buy: save up to $500 on Lenovo, HP, Microsoft, and more

Working from home and need a new machine? Best Buy's laptop sale includes incredible deals on best-selling laptops with prices starting at just $299.99. You can save up to $500 on top brands like Lenovo, HP, Microsoft, and more.



Best Buy's top laptop bargains include the affordable Asus ImagineBook on sale for $299.99 and the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin on sale for $649.99. If you're interested in 2-in-1 laptops, you can snag a $200 discount on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and get the powerful Lenovo Yoga laptop on sale for $1,399.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top laptop deals below and keep in mind, while Best Buy has closed its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer is now offering curbside pickup. This means, depending on your location, you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Best Buy laptop deals:

Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA Laptop: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Asus ImagineBook is a fantastic option. The 14-inch notebook includes a built-in HD webcam with microphone and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an Intel Core m3 processor.

View Deal

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 Laptop: $949.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. The touchscreen laptop features a 13.3-inch LED display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel 8th Generation Core i5 processor.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,499 $1,299 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling Surface Book 2 on sale for $1,299 at Best Buy. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop provides up to 17 hours of battery life and packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Intel 8th Generation Core i5 processor.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Get the top-rated Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop on sale for $1,399.99. The convertible 2-in-1 laptop features a 14-inch touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a $200 price cut on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. The Alexa-enabled 13.3-inch laptop packs a 4K touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i7 processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see our list of the best 2-in-1 laptop 2020: find the best convertible laptop for your needs.