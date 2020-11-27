Jaybird Vista earbuds are a must-buy after this latest Black Friday price cut

Just when we thought the excellent Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds couldn't get any cheaper, Best Buy went ahead and made it happen. The brilliant fitness earbuds are down to just $99.99 at Best Buy after an additional discount, meaning you're getting a whopping $80 price drop from the original RRP. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Jaybird Vista prices in your region.)

The Vista earbuds are an excellent choice for workout fanatics, or just those looking for good waterproof buds for everyday use. These true wireless buds have an excellent fit, a satisfying click mechanism for controlling playback, and an unbelievably compact charging case (thanks to the smart diagonal placement of the charging ports).

You also get IPX7 water resistance and a super-fast connection – so we really recommend you nab a pair while stock lasts if good fitness buds are what you're after.

Note that this particular deal is only available for the black edition – the white and planetary green models cost $134.99, and the mineral blue model costs the most at $149.99.

Lowest price Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

The Jaybird Vista earbuds are some of the best true wireless headphones out there – and it's not hard to see why. With a big improvement to Bluetooth connectivity compared to previous models, and a compact charging case you can carry on your runs, the Jaybird Vista earbuds are truly excellent running headphones, with only a couple of small caveats to temper that excitement.

The six-hour battery life per charge isn't exceptional, and you won't get the ambient sound or heart rate features so common in fitness earbuds these days. That said, if you can do without those extra bells and whistles, you won't be disappointed here.

