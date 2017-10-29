iPhone X dubizzle price: Sharks ahead

The iPhone X is releasing this weekend, with pre-orders having finally gone live. Smart people read our top tips for pre-ordering the iPhone X should be getting their units this weekend. For the rest, you'll either have to wait for a good 5-6 weeks based on Apple's current estimates, or, turn to dubizzle.

Christmas has come early for such "re-sellers" on dubizzle that take advantage of supply shortages, usually related to Apple products. You can see tons of listings for the iPhone X for sale on its launch date of of 3rd November, but expect to pay a hefty premium.

On dubizzle, the iPhone X can easily be found for as high as AED 8,000 for the 64GB model. For reference, the base 64GB iPhone X has a retail price of AED 4,099.

The 256GB model of the iPhone X is listed as high as AED 10,000 with some sellers offering a date/time of 8AM on Nov 3 for delivery. The lowest price for a 256GB unit currently offered on dubizzle is AED 7,250 which is over 50% higher than Apple's pricing of AED 4,729.

As the launch dates gets closer and right after we pass it, there is no doubt that it will be like the wild west with tons of "unwanted gifts" showing up at highly gifted prices.

Other options?

Patient shoppers can still put in orders for the iPhone X at Apple's site. But there's not much hope turning elsewhere. You might want to try Etisalat or du but chances are that the wait time will be similar to Apple.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are going to be a lot easier to find at lower than market prices.