iPhone 8 price and deals in the UAE for October

We have updated this article with iPhone 8 prices based around mid-October timeframe and have included letstango.com in the comparison

Well that didn't take long. Just under a month since the new iPhone 8 launched, and not even three weeks since it hit the shelves, we're already seeing prices fall significantly. Considering the general availability of the iPhone 8, it doesn't appear that many people go caught up in the hype of the launch this year.

Even so, we thought we'd have to wait at least until the release of the iPhone X before iPhone 8 prices would start to drop. But a quick look at prices on some of the online retailers have confounded that theory.

In short, you can purchase the iPhone 8 for over AED 300 less than the price Apple launched it at. That's extraordinary for an iPhone that hasn't even celebrated its one-month anniversary.

Apple launched the iPhone 8 with a 64GB and a 256GB configuration. Based on our review of the iPhone 8, it is very much like the iPhone 7S and an incremental upgrade on 2016’s 4.7-inch iPhone 7. There are a few additions here and there, but nothing to really wow.

iPhone 8 price

Apple: 64GB model for AED 2,849 and 256GB model for AED 3,479

souq.com: 64GB model for AED 2,609 and 256GB model for AED 3,209

noon.com: 64GB model for AED 2,637 and 256GB model for AED 3,099

letstango.com: 64GB model for AED 2,650 and 256GB model for AED 3,190

All three retailers are selling the iPhone 8 at a considerably lower price than Apple. For the 64GB model, you are looking at saving 200 Dirhams off Apple's price while with the 256GB model, the difference is closer to 250 Dirhams.

Between these three retailers, the iPhone 8 64GB is currently cheapest at souq.com while the 256GB is the cheapest on noon.com

You might want to check on shipping costs or promotions when purchasing from either of these retailers as that could tip the total pricing.

iPhone 8 Plus

Apple launched the iPhone 8 with a 64GB and a 256GB configuration. Based on our review of the iPhone 8 Plus , we found it to be a solid iPhone, but clearly an evolution from previous Plus models. Compared to the iPhone X it's unexciting, but it offers a better experience over the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus price

Apple: 64GB model for AED 3,249 and 256GB model for AED 3,879

souq.com: 64GB model for AED 2,949 and 256GB model for AED 3,599

noon.com: 64GB model for AED 2940 and 256GB model for AED 3,622

letstango.com: 64GB model for AED 2,999 and 256GB model for AED 3,620

Again, all three retailers are selling the iPhone 8 Plus at a considerably lower price than Apple. For the 64GB model, you are looking at saving 300 Dirhams off Apple's price while with the 256GB model, the difference is closer to 250 Dirhams.

Between these three retailers, the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model is currently cheapest at noon.com while the 256GB model sells for the lowest at souq.com.

Again, check on shipping costs or promotions when purchasing from either of these retailers as that could change the total pricing.

Why are prices on the iPhone 8 so low?

A new iPhone has never gone down in price as fast as the iPhone 8. Why is that?

There are two reasons why we think that's the case. First, anyone who wants to buy a new iPhone is waiting for the iPhone X to be released at the start of November. Apple might have shot itself in the foot by showing the new iPhone X but releasing the iPhone 8 first. It's not as exciting of a product- especially when compared to the iPhone X.

The second reason is that the iPhone 8 is a modest upgrade over the iPhone 7. About the only big change is the glass back that supports wireless charging. Yes, it has a better screen and a faster processor but so does every iPhone released each year. You might also want to read why you should skip the iPhone 8 Plus in particular.

That being said, these lower than expected prices are good for anyone wanting to buy an iPhone 8, i.e. those of you who are currently using an iPhone 6 or older and want to stick to an iPhone and don't want to spend 4,000 Dirhams on an iPhone X.

We believe that the prices will continue to slide and thus recommend holding off buying an iPhone 8 until the iPhone X is released following which, iPhone 8 prices should stabilize.

iPhone 8 review in brief

Obviously excellent, but not a giant leap forward

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

Wireless charging

New gold colour is handsome

Same old design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason we wouldn't particularly recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7 – but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade if the price of the iPhone X makes you want to weep.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 8 review