iPhone 12 mini Black Friday deals can't be any lower on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

Want a brand-new iPhone 12 mini for free this Black Friday? All of the big US carriers are offering the smaller Apple iPhone: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, as long as you enter into a 24-month contract and are trading in an old device. Even Cricket Wireless has a deal through Amazon.

It potentially one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals we've seen. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling for deals in your region.)

The iPhone 12 mini packs all the best perks of the iPhone 12 line, with blindingly fast specs and great cameras in a form factor that's easy to use one-handed, resulting in the smallest iPhone in years.

All carrier deals are over a two-year unlimited contract and requires trade-in of a qualifying device – the newer the better.

Top carrier iPhone 12 mini (Verizon): $699 free with two-year contract

Pick up an iPhone 12 mini for, well, free with this Verizon carrier deal. You'll have to sign up for a 24-hour contract and trade-in a recent phone, but free is free: the iPhone 12 mini is a powerful device in a small form factor, perfect for anyone who likes using their phones one-handed.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini (Cricket): $729 via Amazon

This a different deal from Cricket Wireless, and it comes in two flavors through Amazon. It's either $729 (broken up into payments of $145.80 for 5 months), or $784 initially with service for $55 a month via Cricket Wireless.View Deal

Top carrier iPhone 12 mini (AT&T): $699 free with two-year contract

Pick up an iPhone 12 mini for, well, free with this AT&T carrier deal. You'll have to sign up for a 24-hour contract and trade-in a recent phone, but free is free: the iPhone 12 mini is a powerful device in a small form factor, perfect for anyone who likes using their phones one-handed.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini (Sprint): $699 free with two-year contract

Pick up an iPhone 12 mini for, well, free with this Sprint carrier deal. You'll have to sign up for a 24-hour contract and trade-in a recent phone, but free is free: the iPhone 12 mini is a powerful device in a small form factor, perfect for anyone who likes using their phones one-handed.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini (T-Mobile): $699 free with two-year contract

T-Mobile either charges you $30.42/month for this phone, or offers the phone free of charge if you trade in something like the iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS series )(including iPhone XS), or iPhone X/8 series (via a $730 rebate). Even iPhone 7 will get you $530 back. View Deal

