iPhone 11 leak offers 360-degree look around rumored triple-camera handset

This could be our first look all the way round the iPhone 11, thanks to a video render from a reliable leaker hitting the web.

CashKaro has teamed up with prolific Twitter leak OnLeaks to produce the CAD renders which, if accurate, appear to confirm a large triple camera block on the rear of the new iPhone.

This new render follows on from a series of leaks over the past few months which all point to the triple-camera setup on the iPhone 11 - so it doesn't really tell us anything we haven't heard or seen before, rather it adds further fuel to existing rumors.

From the front the new iPhone 11 looks pretty much identical to the iPhone XS and iPhone X, with OnLeaks claiming in a separate Tweet that it will have "virtually same notch and bezels as current iPhone XS."

Apparently Apple will reduce the size of the bezels around the screen very slightly, the screen will stay at 5.8 inches and the new iPhone will measure 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm, although it'll apparently be 9mm thick at the camera bump.

One design tweak which we noticed on the side of the handset is the mute slider appears to be a smaller, horizontally sliding switch in these renders similar to the one found on iPads, rather than the wider, front-to-back switch which we've seen on all iPhones to date.

However that's a minor point compared to what is happening round the back.

Elegant or ugly?

The big camera bump that houses the three rear cameras and a flash could be a divisive design element for iPhone fans.

If the new iPhone 11 does turn out to look like this, the camera design doesn't appear to follow the elegant, minimalist styling that Apple is known for - although we'll have to wait until launch before we can properly gauge consumer reaction.

The fact that an additional camera on the rear will provide added functionality to the camera - if could be an ultra-wide lens or a telephoto lens allowing for optical zoom - may outweigh any negative feelings on how it looks.

It's worth taking this latest information with a pinch of salt as it is, after all, just a leak and we've not had anything official from Apple on its next iPhone series. For that, we'll have to wait for September.