If you only pay for one month of PS Plus free games make it this one

The free games you get with a PlayStation Plus subscription can be a bit hit and miss, but this month includes what is hands down the most interesting game of recent years, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

Now, to be clear, we're not claiming the final part of the Metal Gear saga is a perfect game. Its main issue is its second half, which is patently unfinished.

Missions simply repeat themselves on a harder difficulty (complete with completely incongruous story elements left unchanged), and the story itself just kind of peters out without any real resolution or conclusion.

A solid game at its core

But underneath the rough edges, The Phantom Pain has one of the most solid stealth games ever made at its core.

The open world and its missions are truly open, and can be approached in any way you please. Sure you could rush into the meeting between the three arms dealers guns blazing, but if you think a little more tactically then you can pull off neat tricks like planting a C4 explosive on the back of one of their jeeps and letting them deliver the explosive themselves.

MGS5 is the culmination of years of iteration of the stealth formula by Kojima and his team, it's the most complete it's ever been, and, thanks to Kojima's untimely departure from Konami, it's the most complete its ever likely to be.

You owe it to yourself to play MGS5, and getting it free as part of a PS Plus subscription is the perfect way to do so.

The way PlayStation Plus's free games work is that while you have a subscription, you have the ability to download certain games for free every month. You're free to keep and play the games for as long as your subscription is active, even if you need to reinstall them after deleting them.

We've collected together the cheapest PlayStation Plus subscriptions below.