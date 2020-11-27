Hurry – this $150 50in 4K TV is back in stock in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

You can snag an Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV for just $149.99 right now in the Best Buy Black Friday sale, but you'll have to move fast – this deal has sold out before, and stock is likely to go fast.

We've seen some brilliant Black Friday TV deals already, but at such a low price, this is one of the most tempting – and Insignia is Best Buy's own TV brand, so it's a name that you can trust.

The specs aren't on par with the very best 4K TVs you can buy, but they're not at all shabby for such a ridiculously low price. You get a 3,840 x 2,160 screen, running at 60Hz. It uses the HDR 10 format, and although the refresh rate is only 60Hz, we wouldn't expect to see anything higher.

Alexa integration is built into the remote, and the TV runs the Amazon Fire TV platform. There's support for Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and YouTube as well, so all the main bases are covered.

This deal has sold out before, so don't hang around!

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best TV deals near you.

Insignia 50-inch HD smart TV: $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Another cheap Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy, this 50-inch Insignia is now on sale for $149.99. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

View Deal

All the latest Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday deals: our top picks

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 – The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At half price, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon's epic Black Friday deal has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. You'll have to be fast though, this deal is flashing in and out of stock.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 – The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and they're seriously discounted with this Black Friday deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Save $70 - Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $70 discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Selling fast iPad Air 4 - 64GB: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you can grab it in time.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: $549.99 $299 at Walmart

Save $270 - this might just be the best Chromebook deal we'll see on Black Friday, with almost 50% knocked off this impressively powerful Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is also offering the the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $100 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money. Normally not a saving worth talking about - but this is a hyper-new (and excellent) laptop.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Limited Stock - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to $1,399.99 right now. That's a fantastic $600 saving on a TV with everything you need for a stunning viewing experience (and all the latest tech for next-gen consoles).

View Deal

Outside the US? We've rounded up the best 4K TV deals near you.